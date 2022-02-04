U.S. markets closed

Insmed Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

·2 min read
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced the granting of inducement awards to 10 new employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Insmed's Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee's entry into employment with the Company.

In connection with the commencement of their employment, the employees received options on February 1, 2022 to purchase an aggregate 74,410 shares of Insmed common stock at an exercise price of $23.71 per share, the closing trading price on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of grant.

The options have a 10-year term and a four-year vesting schedule, with 25% of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of the relevant grant date and 12.5% of the shares subject to the option vesting every six months thereafter through the fourth anniversary of the relevant grant date, subject to the relevant employee's continued service with Insmed on the applicable vesting date.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations
Insmed
(718) 594-5332
eleanor.barisser@insmed.com

Media:

Mandy Fahey
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
amanda.fahey@insmed.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insmed-reports-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301475835.html

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated

