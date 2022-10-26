U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

Insoluble Sulfur Market to grow by USD 118.46 Bn by 2026, Increasing Demand From The Rubber Industry to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insoluble Sulfur Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the insoluble sulfur market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 118.46 million with an accelerating CAGR of 2.6%. 47% of the growth originates from APAC. Download Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insoluble Sulfur Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insoluble Sulfur Market 2022-2026

Insoluble Sulfur Market: Major Driver

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the insoluble sulfur market is the rising demand from the rubber industry. One of the significant end consumers in the global market for insoluble sulfur is the rubber sector. Significant amounts of insoluble sulfur are used in the production of tires and tire-related goods. It is employed in the production of tires for vehicles, bicycles, and airplanes. The quality of tires is increasingly improved by synthetic rubber by boosting heat stability, dispersion grades, and tensile strength.

Other unique properties of insoluble sulfur include great durability and improved rolling resistance. Due to its excellent grip capabilities, it is mostly utilized to make tires for passenger cars and motorcycles. During the anticipated time frame, these attributes will fuel market expansion. Buy Sample Report.

Insoluble Sulfur Market: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Major Vendors and their Key Offerings

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·        

     To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here.

Related Reports:

Molten Sulfur Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the molten sulfur market segmentation by end-user (sulfuric acid, rubbers, detergents, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Sodium Sulfite Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers sodium sulfite market segmentation by end-user (food and beverages, cosmetics, pulp and paper, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America)

Insoluble Sulfur Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$118.46 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.2

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd., Chemspec Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Grupa Azoty SA, Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd., Heze Great Bridge Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Leader Technologies Co. Ltd., Lions Industries Sro, Nynas AB, Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd., Qingdao Xiongxiang Rubber Co. Ltd., Sanshin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Schill Seilacher Struktol GmbH, Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., Successmore Being Public Co. Ltd., Willing New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuxi Huasheng Rubber New Material Technology Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Tire - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd.

  • 10.4 Eastman Chemical Co.

  • 10.5 Grupa Azoty SA

  • 10.6 Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 LANXESS AG

  • 10.8 Lions Industries Sro

  • 10.9 Nynas AB

  • 10.10 Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd.

  • 10.11 Schill Seilacher Struktol GmbH

  • 10.12 Shikoku Chemicals Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Insoluble Sulfur Market 2022-2026
Global Insoluble Sulfur Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insoluble-sulfur-market-to-grow-by-usd-118-46-bn-by-2026--increasing-demand-from-the-rubber-industry-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301656018.html

SOURCE Technavio

