Insoluble Sulfur Market to grow by USD 118.46 Bn by 2026, Increasing Demand From The Rubber Industry to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Insoluble Sulfur Market: Major Driver

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the insoluble sulfur market is the rising demand from the rubber industry. One of the significant end consumers in the global market for insoluble sulfur is the rubber sector. Significant amounts of insoluble sulfur are used in the production of tires and tire-related goods. It is employed in the production of tires for vehicles, bicycles, and airplanes. The quality of tires is increasingly improved by synthetic rubber by boosting heat stability, dispersion grades, and tensile strength.

Other unique properties of insoluble sulfur include great durability and improved rolling resistance. Due to its excellent grip capabilities, it is mostly utilized to make tires for passenger cars and motorcycles. During the anticipated time frame, these attributes will fuel market expansion. Buy Sample Report.

Insoluble Sulfur Market: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Major Vendors and their Key Offerings

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Insoluble Sulfur Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $118.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Changde Dingyuan Chemical Industrial Ltd., Chemspec Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Grupa Azoty SA, Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd., Heze Great Bridge Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Leader Technologies Co. Ltd., Lions Industries Sro, Nynas AB, Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd., Qingdao Xiongxiang Rubber Co. Ltd., Sanshin Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Schill Seilacher Struktol GmbH, Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., Successmore Being Public Co. Ltd., Willing New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., and Wuxi Huasheng Rubber New Material Technology Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

