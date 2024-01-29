Insolvency at Benko’s Signa Falls Into Chaos

(Bloomberg) -- The insolvency of Rene Benko’s property empire has been thrown into chaos after different parts of the sprawling conglomerate refused to coordinate their restructuring efforts.

The announcement by administrators for Signa’s umbrella organization on Monday underscores how multiple administrators working independently of each other are struggling to get a grip on the largest insolvency in Austrian history.

Domestic law doesn’t allow for a conglomerate to be put into a single insolvency process, leaving its constituent parts at the whim of court-appointed custodians — each working with different sets of shareholders and creditors with varying interests. Each part of Benko’s former empire has been pitted against each other as they try to protect their own assets and interests.

Investors have been focusing on Signa’s Prime and Development units, which owned the properties Benko lapped up over two decades. Signa Holding, which held a mostly administrative role, has few assets to offer creditors who have filed €8.6 billion ($9.3 billion) of claims — about €3.5 billion more than initially anticipated.

“Coordination with the other insolvency administrators of the Signa Group in the form of a cross-group steering committee was not possible despite considerable efforts by the holding’s insolvency administrator, due to the differing interests involved,” the group’s insolvency administrator Christof Stapf said in a statement. “A jointly commissioned expert opinion will now clarify the reciprocal information obligations of Signa Development and Signa Prime.”

The claims include about €5.1 billion of guarantees and letters of support that Signa Holding provided — often to back up loans taken by subsidiaries. Another €1.6 billion is owed to other parts of the group. The administrator has so far acknowledged less than 1% of the total claims.

Austrian tycoon Hans Peter Haselsteiner has emerged as a financial backer for Signa Development, the smaller property unit in which he owns a 9.2% stake. He has has so far declined to inject money into Signa Holding, of which he owns 15%.

Signa Prime and Development are being managed by Erhard Grossnigg, a restructuring expert and business partner of Haselsteiner.

Other Signa shareholders include some of Europe’s richest families, including German transportation magnate Klaus-Michael Kuehne and the Peugeot family. The group’s other creditors include sovereign wealth funds, insurers and banks.

Reflecting their diverging interests, Signa’s two German retail subsidiaries have said their respective insolvencies are an opportunity to cut rents paid to their parent.

“We are leaving old burdens behind us and, above all, liberating our stores from high rental burdens,” the KaDeWe Group, which operates luxury department stores in Germany and filed for insolvency Monday, said in a statement.

As for the holding company, which gave up efforts to stay in a self-administered form of insolvency last week, experts at Deloitte will help develop a medium-term financing plan. The experts will also assess several business transactions conducted in the 12 months before the insolvency.

