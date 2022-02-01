U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

INSOMNIAC EXPANDS NIGHTLIFE OPERATIONS TO SAN DIEGO, ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF NOVA SD NIGHTCLUB

·5 min read
In this article:
  • MSGE

NOVA SD will showcase an expanded main room and dance floor with new production elements to allow for an enhanced audience experience

RL Grime and deadmau5 will headline the grand opening weekend, Feb. 25 - Feb. 26, 2022, with other major acts announced throughout the month of March

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global entertainment and lifestyle powerhouse Insomniac announced today it has acquired the venue previously known as OMNIA San Diego and is set to reopen as NOVA SD, with Tao Group Hospitality as a minority partner. This marks the first business partnership for Insomniac's Founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella, and Tao Group Hospitality. Insomniac will manage and operate the premier San Diego nightclub.

Insomniac logo

After hosting many events over the years in San Diego, Insomniac continues its move into the market with a clear vision to expand the nightlife offerings of Downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. The 22,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor space will open its doors this February to showcase a world-class dance music experience. NOVA SD will feature an expanded main room dance floor to go along with plenty of additions to the existing state-of-the-art production elements. With more room to dance, the audience experience will be enhanced with the same music-first focus of Insomniac's other iconic venues, including Club Space in Miami, Echostage in Washington, D.C., Academy LA in Hollywood, and more.

"We're so thankful to the thousands of music lovers that have traveled from the San Diego area to our festivals around the country for nearly 3 decades." says Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac. "We are excited to finally be able to come here and have a home in Downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter."

The grand opening of NOVA SD is set for Friday, February 25 with the producer behind the album of the same NOVA name, which peaked at number one on the dance/electronic album charts, RL Grime. Saturday, February 26 will continue the grand opening weekend with six-time GRAMMY Award nominee deadmau5. NOVA SD will continue to transform San Diego's nightlife scene each weekend, with an expansive lineup of events scheduled throughout March.

The current schedule of NOVA SD events include:

  • Friday, February 25 - RL Grime

  • Saturday, February 26 - deadmau5

  • Friday, March 4 - Jauz

  • Saturday, March 5 - Tiësto

  • Friday, March 11 - Illenium

  • Saturday, March 12 - Diplo

  • Friday, March 18 - JOYRYDE

  • Saturday, March 19 - Steve Aoki

Tickets for all scheduled events are on sale today at www.novasd.com. Additional NOVA SD shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Insomniac's acquisition and grand opening of NOVA SD comes on the heels of its recent music festival expansion into the region. This past November welcomed two days of genre-blending sounds at Audiotistic San Diego, held at the festival grounds at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater. More than 20,000 fans attended Insomniac's first multi-day music festival in the San Diego area. No stranger to the region, Insomniac has hosted many daytime and nighttime events throughout San Diego over the years. As the eighth nightclub venue to join Insomniac's current portfolio, NOVA SD opens with an expert team behind it's operation. Exceptional venues like Los Angeles' Exchange LA and Academy LA, Orange County's TIME Nightclub, Miami's Club Space, Washington, D.C.'s Soundcheck and Echostage, and Orlando's Vanguard also fall into Insomniac's vast network of nightclub partnerships and acquisitions.

With its new acquisition of NOVA SD, Insomniac continues its endeavors to bring high caliber dance music experiences to new locations both domestically and internationally.

In April 2021, Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group, which brought OMNIA San Diego into Tao Group Hospitality's portfolio of entertainment, dining and nightlife venues.

For more information, follow NOVA SD on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Insomniac
Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

For over 28 years, Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly seven million attendees across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Tao Group Hospitality
Tao Group Hospitality delivers distinctive culinary and premium entertainment experiences through its portfolio of restaurants, nightclubs, lounges, and daylife venues. Tao Group Hospitality acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021. The combined company operates more than 60 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in over 20 markets across five continents and features a collection of widely recognized hospitality brands. These include TAO, Hakkasan, OMNIA, Marquee, LAVO, Beauty & Essex, Avenue, Cathédrale, Wet Republic, Yauatcha, Ling Ling, Sake no Hana, Casa Calavera, Jewel, Little Sister, and more. Tao Group Hospitality is part of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) (NYSE: MSGE), a leader in live experiences.

Media Contacts:
INSOMNIAC
Ian Humphrey / Page Bakunas
ian.humphrey@insomniac.com / page.bakunas@insomniac.com

Grand opening calendar
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insomniac-expands-nightlife-operations-to-san-diego-announces-grand-opening-of-nova-sd-nightclub-301473028.html

SOURCE Insomniac

