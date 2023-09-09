INSPECS Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.02 (vs UK£0.022 loss in 1H 2022)

INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£111.2m (up 1.6% from 1H 2022).

Net income: UK£2.08m (up from UK£2.20m loss in 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 1.9% (up from net loss in 1H 2022).

EPS: UK£0.02 (up from UK£0.022 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

INSPECS Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Medical Equipment industry in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 6.3%.

Performance of the British Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are up 5.0% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on INSPECS Group's balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



