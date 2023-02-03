The inspection machines market is projected to reach USD 905 million by 2027 from USD 721 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7%

ReportLinker

Factors such as growing adoption of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and growing product recalls are driving the market. On the basis of product, the vision inspection systems segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the vision inspection systems segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the inspection machines market is segmented into vision inspection systems, X-ray inspection systems, leak detection systems, metal detectors, combination systems, check weighers, software, and other inspection systems.In 2021, the vision inspection systems segment accounted for the larger market share.



Factors contributing for the growth of this segment are, increasing adoption of vision insoection systems in various industries like food, pharmaceutical, and medical device industry.



On the basis of type, the fully-automated inspection machines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, in 2021, the inspection machines market is divided into fully automated machines, semi-automated machines, and mannual machines.During the forecast period the fully automated machines segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the inspection machines.



The fully automated machines have many benefits, like high detection and throughput rates, and high inspection accuracy among the other machines and increasing need to reduce particles and cosmetic defects in this segment will continue to drive market growth.



On the basis of packaging type, the ampoules & vials segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of packaging type, the inspection machines market is divided into ampoules & vials, blister, bottles, syringes, and other packaging types.In 2021, the ampoules & vials segment holds the largest market share the inspection machines market.



Factors responsible for the large share of this segment include vaccine delivery and increasing adoption in the pharmaceutical industry.



During the forecast period, by end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

On the basis of end users, the inspection machines market is diveded into medical device manufacturers, food processing & packaging companies, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users (nutraceuticals and cosmetic companies).During the forecast period (2022-2027), the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the highest growth.



Factors responsible for the growth include, increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies which utilize inspection machines with the GMP guidelines and support and regulatory guidelines by the government.



In 2021, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the inspection machines

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the inspection machines market, followed by Europe. Factors responsible for the growth of the segment includes key players presence in this region and, stringent regulatory mandates for healthcare manufacturers.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the Inspection Machines market

The key players operating in the inspection machines market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), OPTEL Group (Canada), Körber AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (US), METTLER TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), ACG Group (India), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Antares Vision S.p.A. (Italy), Brevetti CEA SpA (Italy), Jekson Vision Private Limited (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Systech International (US), LOMA Systems (UK), Laetus GmbH (Germany), VITRONIC (Germany), WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH (Germany), and SEA Vision S.r.l. (Italy)..



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the inspection machines market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, type, packaging type, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various inspection machine products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



