Inspection Robots Market| Advantages of Robotic Inspection over Manual Inspection to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Inspection Robots Market size and it is expected to grow by USD 8.23 billion at a CAGR of almost 28.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cognex Corp., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorgé, IPG Photonics Corp., MISTRAS Group Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, and Teradyne Inc, are some of the major market participants.
The advantages of robotic inspection over manual inspection has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, need for significant initial investment might hamper market growth.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Inspection Robots Market Segmentation
In the oil and gas industry, the application of mobile automation and fully autonomous inspection technologies has resulted in significant improvements in the monitoring of essential refinery systems and components. This has resulted in an increase in overall production efficiency and a reduction in machinery downtime, both of which are contributing to the global inspection robots market in the oil and gas industry's revenue generation.
End-user
Type
Geographic Landscape
Inspection Robots Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our inspection robots market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the integration of IoT and AI to optimize inspection operations as one of the prime reasons driving the inspection robots market growth during the next few years.
Inspection Robots Market Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Cognex Corp.
Eddyfi NDT Inc.
Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.
FARO Technologies Inc.
General Electric Co.
Groupe Gorgé
IPG Photonics Corp.
Mistras Group Inc.
TechnipFMC Plc
Teradyne Inc.
Inspection Robots Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist inspection robots market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the inspection robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the inspection robots market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of inspection robots market vendors
Inspection Robots Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.9%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 8.23 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.92
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Cognex Corp., Eddyfi NDT Inc., Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Groupe Gorgé, IPG Photonics Corp., Mistras Group Inc., TechnipFMC Plc, and Teradyne Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End user
5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Market opportunity by End user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 ROVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Autonomous robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Cognex Corp.
11.4 Eddyfi NDT Inc.
11.5 Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.
11.6 FARO Technologies Inc.
11.7 General Electric Co.
11.8 Groupe Gorgé
11.9 IPG Photonics Corp.
11.10 Mistras Group Inc.
11.11 TechnipFMC Plc
11.12 Teradyne Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
