U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,728.25
    +12.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,289.00
    +129.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,944.25
    +57.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.60
    +7.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.42
    -0.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7310
    +0.0060 (+0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    17.81
    -0.60 (-3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2100
    -0.4560 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,964.23
    +207.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.74
    +37.41 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.86
    +11.14 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 230,000 Americans filed new claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Inspectorio Announces New Tracking Platform to Prevent Supply Chain Delays and Improve On-Time Delivery Performance

·4 min read

New solution will effectively keep production on track and enhance communication from purchase order to delivery

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspectorio, the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution that helps brands, retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers manage risk through digitalized quality and compliance programs, debuts Inspectorio Tracking™.

Inspectorio is the first company to offer a holistic platform to incorporate quality, compliance, and production tracking while leveraging machine learning to take a proactive versus reactive approach. Inspectorio Tracking is a complete and easy-to-use solution for empowering companies with real-time data from the production floor. Current Inspectorio clients include major brands and retailers, such as Target USA, Kohls, Crocs, and more.

Prior to the onset of the COVID era, few consumers understood the complexities and issues surrounding the supply chain. Product shortages caused by supply chain fractures brought to light an outdated system with many areas still in need of a digital transformation. Inspectorio seeks to solve these issues with its new Tracking platform. Tracking is a collaborative, production monitoring platform that helps retailers, brands and suppliers keep their production on track to prevent delays and ensure on-time delivery.

The platform provides objective and reliable data to all supply chain partners. A major differentiator is the option to access detailed activity logs and exception management reporting for each purchase order to identify areas of risk or delays timely. In addition, it minimizes overhead costs by centralizing all activities and communications related to production tracking onto a digital platform.

"The past year and a half has exposed multiple issues within the supply chain caused by outdated processes, procedures and technologies," says Carlos Moncayo, CEO of Inspectorio. "Communication failures became commonplace and even the norm. Now is the time to focus on solving these issues with technology that provides better insights into tracking data at all stages of production. With Inspectorio Tracking, we will lead the advancement of software for the supply chain and empower businesses from multiple industries to optimize their quality, sustainability, and compliance operations."

Features of Inspectorio Tracking production tracking management software include the following:

  • Digital tracking of the status of purchase orders to prevent delays and help improve on-time delivery performance.

  • Customizing production tracking forms to collect order tracking data at all stages of production.

  • Monitoring production plans to manage the risk of potential delays efficiently.

  • Allows effective collaboration with different stakeholders with advanced in-platform communication features.

Inspectorio helps digitize quality compliance and remove data silos by bringing all activities and data into one platform. Inspectorio's solutions allow real-time data and reporting across all these activities, enabling organizations to have a predictive rather than reactive approach to quality, compliance, and production monitoring. Companies interested in learning more can watch a video and sign up for product demonstrations here.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio's cloud-based SaaS solution helps brands, retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers manage risk through digitalized quality and compliance programs. Inspectorio aims to build an interconnected, sustainable, and transparent supply chain. Today, Inspectorio has over 15,000+ people across the globe using its software, including some of the largest brands and retailers in the world. Inspectorio was created by Carlos Moncayo, David Klein, Fernando Moncayo, and Luis Moncayo to reinvent a dated inspection process. After experiencing the challenges and pitfalls of these traditional methods firsthand, having founded ASIAM Business Group in 2003, our founders set out to bring revolutionary technology and transparency to the retail supply chain.

Inspectorio gives brands, retailers, and suppliers the tools to predict areas of high risk and automate risk-based interventions across the supply chain. Inspectorio has over 200 employees, spread across Minneapolis, Ecuador, China, Vietnam, and Belarus. Originally based in Hong Kong, the company moved its headquarters to Minneapolis after participating in the Target Techstars accelerator program.

Key features of Inspectorio's software offerings include digitizing, standardizing, and automating quality and compliance activities, optimizing supplier performance management operations, implementing continuous improvement programs, allocating resources for performance optimization. Learn more at https://www.inspectorio.com/.

Media Contact
Kent Ha
Firecracker PR
327497@email4pr.com
1-888-317-4687

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspectorio-announces-new-tracking-platform-to-prevent-supply-chain-delays-and-improve-on-time-delivery-performance-301460031.html

SOURCE Inspectorio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Jeld-Wen to add hundreds to local workforce with new Statesville manufacturing facility

    The facility is over 100,000 square feet and was announced last year. It is expected to employ 235 people within five years.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Auto Technology Stocks to Watch in 2022

    Dozens of electric vehicle maker start-ups have appeared to capitalize on this coming sea change. Two small auto tech companies that investors should keep an eye on are Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). In addition, tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been quietly building its presence in the automotive space, and looks like a great buy right now.

  • In bad news for US cloud services, Austrian website's use of Google Analytics found to breach GDPR

    A decision by Austria's data protection watchdog upholding a complaint against a website related to its use of Google Analytics does not bode well for use of US cloud services in Europe. The decision raises a big red flag over routine use of tools that require transferring Europeans' personal data to the US for processing -- with the watchdog finding that IP address and identifiers in cookie data are the personal data of site visitors, meaning these transfers fall under the purview of EU data protection law. Consequently the Austrian DPA found that the website in question -- a health focused site called netdoktor.at, which had been exporting visitors' data to the US as a result of implementing Google Analytics -- had violated Chapter V of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which deals with data transfers out of the bloc.

  • Blackstone Tells U.S. Staff to Get Boosters or Stay Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is requiring U.S. staff to get Covid-19 booster shots to work in the office, joining Wall Street firms stepping up pressure on their workforces in recent days to get jabs and take more tests.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additio

  • VW sales hit 10-year low in 2021, BMW races ahead

    Volkswagen Group posted its lowest sales figures in 10 years in 2021 at 8.9 million deliveries, the carmaker said on Wednesday, and it said it expected supply chain conditions to remain volatile in the first half of this year. The Volkswagen brand saw an 8.1% drop in sales to just under 4.9 million units, with the biggest fall in China at 14.8%, although battery-electric vehicle sales in the country quadrupled. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.

  • Factory staffs at Generac, Church Metal Spinning among those slammed by Omicron: WSJ

    American manufacturers that successfully navigated the challenges of keeping factory workforces intact during the pandemic have been hit hard by the Omicron variant — and two examples are Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems and Church Metal Spinning Co. of Milwaukee, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Let's Not Forget About Toyota Motor as Autos Remain Strong

    There is a lot of attention on Tesla , Ford and General Motors in financial news. But Toyota Motor is another name to consider for your portfolio. In this daily bar chart of TM, below, we can see that prices have been driving higher the past 12 months.

  • Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Sued by Investors in EthereumMax Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were sued for allegedly scamming investors in a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateThe reality tele

  • White House will meet execs from Apple, Amazon, IBM to discuss software security

    The White House will meet executives from leading tech firms, including Alphabet-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, on Thursday to discuss software security after the United States suffered several major cyberattacks last year. In December, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a letter to chief executives of tech firms after the discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications. In the letter, Sullivan noted that such open source software is broadly used and maintained by volunteers and is a " key national security concern."

  • Take-Two’s $12.7 billion purchase of Zynga will combat Apple’s privacy changes

    Take-Two spent 12.7 billion on Zynga to grow its mobile division and fight Apple's privacy changes.

  • Here's What We Like About Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lowe's...

  • Microsoft Is Heading for the Elusive $3 Trillion Market Capitalization. Software Is One Key Reason Why.

    Analysts see risks in the cloud software sector, which may be heading for a shock from more moderate spending. Not so for Microsoft.