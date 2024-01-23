Inspectors shut down 3 Central Florida restaurants last week

Three Central Florida restaurants shut down the week of Jan. 14-20, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Volusia County

Cafe Heavenly at 115 Flagler Ave. in New Smyrna Beach shut down on Jan. 16. Inspectors found 10 violations, five of which were a high priority. Those violations included rodent activity, a missing vacuum breaker, a stop-sale due to spoiled food and ready-to-eat food not being consumed or sold within a seven-day time period.

A second inspection on Jan. 17 found three violations. Authorities issued a time extension for the missing vacuum breaker.

The restaurant has reopened, but a follow-up inspection is required.

Brevard County

Wendy’s at 10 W. Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island shut down on Jan. 16. Inspectors found four violations, including one high-priority violation for raw sewage overflowing in the kitchen.

A second inspection the same day found zero violations.

The restaurant has reopened.

Osceola County

Melina’s Cafe LLC at 1126 E. Donegan Ave. in Kissimmee initially shut down on Jan. 12 but received a time extension on Jan. 16.

The initial inspection found 15 violations, six of which were a high priority. Those violations included flying insects, roach/rodent activity and raw food stored with ready-to-eat food.

On Jan. 16, there was only one violation and it wasn’t a high priority.

The restaurant has reopened, however, a follow-up inspection is required.

Complaints and warnings

Volusia County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida, with 28.

Orange County was next with 27, while Brevard had 10, Seminole had 11, Osceola had four and Lake County had four. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.