Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.57

Insperity, Inc.'s (NYSE:NSP) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 22nd of June to $0.57, with investors receiving 9.6% more than last year's $0.52. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Insperity's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Insperity's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Insperity Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.34 total annually to $2.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Insperity has impressed us by growing EPS at 18% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Insperity's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Insperity is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Insperity that you should be aware of before investing.

