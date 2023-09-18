Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Insperity:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = US$240m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Insperity has an ROCE of 33%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Insperity's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Insperity. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 33% and the business has deployed 84% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Another thing to note, Insperity has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 61%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Insperity's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Insperity has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock hasn't provided much growth to shareholders in the way of total returns. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Like most companies, Insperity does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

