Inspiration Capital Partners and Zhu Wei join forces to establish Brightway Group, China's premier management and IT consulting services firm

PR Newswire
·3 min read

To support China's digitalization and information technology innovation

BEIJING, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiration Capital Partners and Mr. Zhu Wei, a well-respected leader in China's management and IT consulting industry, announce a strategic partnership to launch Brightway Group. The goal of the partnership is to deliver world-class consulting services that enable Chinese enterprises and the public sector to achieve their digital transformation and IT innovation objectives.

China's economy is transitioning towards a new phase of high-quality development, propelled by technology innovation and digitalization. The country's management and IT consulting market remains dominated by international players, and this partnership will address the significant demand for high-quality IT and management consulting services from domestic service providers that have a deep understanding of local market requirements and global best practices.

Mr. Zhu is a renowned leader in China's management and IT consulting industry. Mr. Zhu was a pioneer of the Chinese consulting industry in the early 1990s, and subsequently served as the China president of AT Kearney and Roland Berger. From 2018 to 2021, Mr. Zhu led Accenture's China business as Chairman of Greater China and was also appointed in 2019 as a member of the firm's global executive committee. Throughout his career, Mr. Zhu provided consulting services to numerous Chinese enterprises and public entities, with a proven track record of assisting and empowering Chinese clients in different stages of development and growth.

Brightway Group will offer end-to-end consulting and implementation services to support Chinese enterprises and the public entities with their digital transformation. Mr. Zhu will serve as the Chairman and CEO, and Inspiration Capital Partners will integrate its portfolio company Antute (Beijing) Technology Limited ("Antute") into Brightway Group. Antute is a leading full-stack China IT service provider with a strong track record of servicing enterprise customers in the financial services, telecom, healthcare and other sectors. Under Mr. Zhu's leadership, Brightway Group will expand into management and IT consulting services with an aim of becoming the go-to digital transformation partner for Chinese enterprises.

"We are excited to collaborate with Mr. Zhu," said Tim Li, Managing Partner of Inspiration Capital Partners. "We believe there are tremendous opportunities in the Chinese IT and management consulting industry and Mr. Zhu is one of the most respected leaders in this area. Together with Mr. Zhu, we look forward to building a local champion to drive China's digital economy."

Mr. Zhu added, "The ongoing Chinese economic growth and industrial transformation call for strong local consulting services and support. With over 30 years of experience in management consulting and digital transformation, I am confident in working with Inspiration Capital Partners to develop a top-tier Chinese consulting group that provides world-class services to Chinese enterprises."

About Inspiration Capital Partners

Inspiration Capital Partners is a leading mid-market private equity firm focusing on growth and control investments in China's financial / business services, healthcare and consumer sectors. Founded by experienced private equity investors with a strong track record of sourcing and managing private equity investments in China, the firm aims to create positive economic impact and generate long-term value for investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which it operates. Further information is available at www.inspirationcap.com and WeChat official account Inspirationcap.

About Antute (Beijing) Technology Limited

Antute is China's leading full-stack IT infrastructure service provider, offering hardware and software maintenance services, virtualization services, disaster recovery consulting, and data center management services to China's leading enterprises and public sector entities. Antute leverages its experienced engineering team, 32 service centers, extensive spare parts network, 7/24 call center, and a "national coverage, local delivery" service model to deliver superior customer service. Further information is available at www.antute.com.cn and WeChat official account Antute-Service.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/inspiration-capital-partners-and-zhu-wei-join-forces-to-establish-brightway-group-chinas-premier-management-and-it-consulting-services-firm-301787880.html

SOURCE Inspiration Capital Partners

