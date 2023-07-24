Inspiration Healthcare Group plc's (LON:IHC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 6.3% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Inspiration Healthcare Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Inspiration Healthcare Group is:

0.8% = UK£272k ÷ UK£35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Inspiration Healthcare Group's Earnings Growth And 0.8% ROE

It is quite clear that Inspiration Healthcare Group's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 4.2%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Inspiration Healthcare Group was still able to see a decent net income growth of 20% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 13% over the last few years, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Inspiration Healthcare Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Inspiration Healthcare Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Inspiration Healthcare Group's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 11% (implying that it retains 89% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, Inspiration Healthcare Group has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 6.6% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, it does look like Inspiration Healthcare Group has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

