Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023

Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Inspirato Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference call over to your first speaker today, Kyle Sourk, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kyle Sourk: Thank you, and good morning. On today's call we have CEO, Eric Grosse, and CFO Robert Kaiden. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our press release announcing our third quarter 2023 results, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investor.inspirato.com. Before we begin our formal remarks, we remind everyone that some of today's comments are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectations of future operating results and financial position, guidance and growth prospects, business strategy and plans and market position and potential market opportunities. These statements are based on assumptions and we assume no obligation to update them. Actual results could differ materially.

We refer you to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of additional. In addition, during the call, management will discuss non-GAAP measures, which are useful in evaluating the company's operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. With that, I'll turn the call over to our CEO, Eric Grosse.

Eric Grosse : Thanks, Kyle, and good morning, everyone. It's a privilege to speak with you for the first time as CEO. I have spent the past several months deeply engaging with employees, shareholders and members about our financial and operating plans. I've been a member of Inspirato for two years, so I am familiar with our broader successes as well as challenges. In my career, I have spent a lot of time in the online travel space namely as Co-Founder of Hotwire and President of Expedia Worldwide. I've seen firsthand what it takes to become a market leader and household name in the travel space and have developed a deep appreciation for creating exceptional and truly differentiated travel experiences. At Inspirato, I see a strong customer value proposition, supported by a world-class luxury residence portfolio and a passionate team dedicated to delivering members with certainty, service and value that creates the magical travel experiences Inspirato is known for.

In short, we have a compelling path to build on. And as we move forward, our decisions will be based on continuing to deliver wonderful member experiences while also becoming operationally more efficient. We deliver certainty to our portfolio of world-class homes. Our amazing residences enable family and friends to travel together in a more natural and familiar way that create lasting memories, while we also offer our members fantastic cruises, safaris and custom travel experiences, as the ski-in ski-out mountain home in Colorado, the rustic villas, the rolling hills of Tuscany, and hundreds of other hubs each with their own special touch that are Inspirato's true color. Currently, we continue to innovate on our portfolio to make sure we are providing our members with the highest quality properties at the most desirable and popular destinations.

