U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,102.00
    -18.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,770.00
    -142.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,531.75
    -73.25 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.70
    -10.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.98
    -0.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.80
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0686
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +0.75 (+3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2498
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6640
    +0.7630 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,593.05
    -1,833.81 (-5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.67
    -35.89 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,605.61
    -2.61 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Inspire Insight: Free Faith-Based ESG Investment Screening Tool

·4 min read

FinTech Launch – Discover the Good, The Bad, and the Ugly in Your Investments

BOISE METRO, Idaho, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Insight is a new online investment screening tool that gives users instant access to biblical values data on over 24,000 stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs. The free tool released by Inspire Investing, a leader in the biblically responsible investing industry, utilizes their proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ methodology that allows users to instantly measure the biblical values alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire Investing (PRNewsfoto/Inspire Investing)
Inspire Investing (PRNewsfoto/Inspire Investing)

Users can screen their 401(k)s, IRAs, and other investment accounts by typing a ticker symbol or company name in the search bar at inspireinsight.com and instantly see if their investments contain unbiblical activities such as abortion or human rights issues and find alternative investments that are biblically aligned and doing good in their communities.

"It's the Google of biblically responsible ESG investing," said Robert Netzly, CEO and creator of the FinTech tool. "Many Christian investors are surprised to learn they are profiting from and supporting unbiblical activities within their investment portfolios as there has not been adequate access to the data needed to make biblically aligned investment decisions until now."

Other organizations are also leveraging this technology. For example, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), one of the nation's most respected and successful Supreme Court advocates for the First Amendment, has partnered with Inspire Insight to launch the Viewpoint Diversity Score Business Index. As featured in the WSJ and Daily Wire, Jeremy Tedesco, Senior legal counsel for ADF said, "the Index is the first comprehensive benchmark designed to measure corporate respect for religious and ideological diversity in the market, workplace, and public square."

"This is exactly why we built the Inspire Insight technology," said Netzly. "To provide the information needed to address the poignant need in the financial industry to apply a faith-based worldview to the growing field of ESG screening data."

About the Inspire Impact Score

The Inspire Impact Score is an objective scoring model that considers the negative and positive impact a given company has on its communities, customers, workplace, and the world. This qualitative data is evaluated by the rigorous, rules-based methodology which returns the final score ranging from -100 to 100, where 100 is considered a highly biblically aligned company, and a company with a score of -100 lie contrary to biblical principles. These factors contribute to the Inspire Impact score being the most comprehensive biblical ESG investing screening tool. A company with a high Inspire Impact Score typically is one of integrity, a blessing to their environment, society, and the world.

"The Inspire Impact Score is not meant to "anoint" a company as "holy," or "Christian," but rather seeks to provide a simple method to compare the relative alignment of companies with a broad set of commonly used biblical, faith-based investment screening issues," commented Robert Netzly.

For serious investors and FinTech enthusiasts that enjoy granular mechanics, Inspire released a whitepaper on the scoring methodology and how it is calculated.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ESG (environmental, social, and governance)1 investments and is the creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors around the world use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire ranked #3 in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine two years in a row (2020 & 2021 report) and recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 & 2022 report. Inspire's Discretionary Assets Under Management (AUM) is $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Investment advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

1. Environmental criteria considers how a company performs as a steward of nature. Social criteria examine how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company's leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspire-insight-free-faith-based-esg-investment-screening-tool-301561069.html

SOURCE Inspire Investing

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Much as 7.1% to Drop Back Below $30,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000 to the lowest in a week as yet another attempt at upward momentum lost steam amid risk-off markets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsThe largest cryptocurrency fell

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Markets should brace for ‘fire’ and ‘ice’: Morgan Stanley executive warns of a recession and even bigger ‘paradigm shift’

    High inflation and recession fears will continue to dominate markets until a new business cycle emerges.

  • Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitte

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Kohl’s enters 'exclusive' negotiations for potential sale

    The two businesses established a three-week exclusive negotiation period. Find out the details on the offer for the Menomonee Falls-based national retailer.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Stocks Drop With US Futures in Risk-Off Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell with U.S. futures Tuesday as central banks resolute on tightening policy fanned growth fears. The dollar advanced and bond yields stabilized.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key Indicators

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Apple leaps into BNPL space as Affirm stock takes a hit

    Apple today announced that it would join the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) fray at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022, or WWDC.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Cryptoverse: The early birds betting bitcoin's bottoming out

    Some investors are now betting that bitcoin is bottoming out, judging by the money heading into listed cryptocurrency funds, which represent just a slice of the market yet are popular among institutional and retail players alike. Overall flows into such funds turned positive last month, with a weekly average inflow of $66.5 million, a reversal from a dismal April when they saw a weekly average outflow of $49.6 million, according to data provider CryptoCompare. "It's largely institutional, and to a degree retail investors, recognizing that the pain is already endured, and we're closer to the bottom than we are to the top," said Ben McMillan, chief investment officer of Arizona-based IDX Digital Assets.

  • It's Time to Take Powell at His Word

    The Chairman of the Federal Reserve has notably been sanguine about inflation, the economy and the potential for creating a massive bubble that may be impossible to retreat from. Tighten using too many rate hikes and risk losing the small growth in the economy. The markets respond to Jay Powell's words and comments from the press conference following the meetings, along with any speeches or testimony.

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.