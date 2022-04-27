U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

Inspire Investing Ranks #131 In The Financial Times "Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas 2022"

·3 min read

Inspire Investing ranked in the Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" list for the second straight year, beating out Tesla, Amazon, Lyft, Netflix, and other notable businesses.

BOISE METRO, Idaho, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, a global leader in the biblically responsible investing industry, ranked #131 in The Financial Times' list of "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022." This is the second year in a row Inspire has ranked, climbing up from #166 in 2021, beating out Tesla, Amazon, Lyft, Netflix, and many other notable, fast-growing businesses. From 2017 to 2020, Inspire posted a 577% absolute growth rate, an increase of 179% from the previous year's ranking.

Inspire Investing (PRNewsfoto/Inspire Investing)
Inspire Investing (PRNewsfoto/Inspire Investing)

"It's humbling to make the list for the second straight year, especially coming out of the tumultuous years of the pandemic, civil unrest, and other crises," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire. "This rapid growth and expansion that we are experiencing emphasizes the poignant need for biblically responsible investing. Investors are no longer bound to play to the tune of woke Wall Street and the radical left. We're proud to champion the movement to redeem the use of ESG [environmental, social, and governance] data through our faith convictions."

This is not the first time Inspire has earned accolades for its rapid growth. Earlier this year, the biblical investing firm ranked #31 in the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional Rocky Mountain Fastest Growing companies list. Inspire has also been featured in the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 5000 National list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

About Inspire Investing
Inspire is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ESG1 investments managing over $1.98 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2022) and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors worldwide use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of its corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. Most recently, Inspire finished a village transformation project in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala to completely transform the lives of those living in that impoverished village. Thanks to investors, advisors, and institutions using Inspire products, the village now has a church building, clean water well, improved education facilities, and a fully functioning medical clinic. To learn more about the Give50 program, please visit www.inspireinvesting.com/give50.

The Financial Times "Fastest Growing" Methodology

To be included in the list of the Americas' fastest-growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria. Click here to view the complete list and information about the ranking criterion.

  • Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2017 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

  • Revenue of at least $1.5 million generated in 2020 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

  • An independent entity (not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).

  • Revenue growth between 2017 and 2020 that was primarily organic (i.e., "internally" stimulated).

  • Headquartered in one of 20 American countries. Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC.

1 ESG stands for environmental, social and governance. Environmental criteria considers how a company performs as a steward of nature. Social criteria examine how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company's leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspire-investing-ranks-131-in-the-financial-times-fastest-growing-companies-in-the-americas-2022-301533686.html

SOURCE Inspire Investing

