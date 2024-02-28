Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.'s (NYSE:INSP) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the US$5.4b market-cap company posted a loss of US$21m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Inspire Medical Systems' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 15 of the American Medical Equipment analysts is that Inspire Medical Systems is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$25m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 51% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Inspire Medical Systems given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Inspire Medical Systems currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

