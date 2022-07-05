U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 2, 2022

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
·1 min read
  • INSP
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire) will release financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 2. Inspire’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

To access the call, please use the following link: Inspire’s Q2 2022 earnings call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Inspire’s website at www.inspiresleep.com. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

Following the call, a replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website approximately two hours after the event and archived on the site for two weeks.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
inspire@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989


