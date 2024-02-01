Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Experienced Volatility in 2023

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released the “Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund was up 11.04% in 2023 compared to the S&P Small Cap 600 TR benchmark's 16.05% return, and the Morningstar U.S. Fund Small Blend's 16.03% gain. The performance of various sectors varied throughout the year, with several sectors experiencing increased volatility. The Fund's year-to-date underperformance compared to the benchmark can be attributed primarily to the strong performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector, in which the Fund has a significant underweight position. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund featured stocks such as Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) is a medical technology company. On January 31, 2024, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) stock closed at $210.87 per share. The one-month return of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) was 21.73%, and its shares lost 17.93% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has a market capitalization of $6.226 billion.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund stated the following regarding Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Looking at individual stocks, year-to-date relative underperformance was driven in part by several stocks. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP), a medical technology device company based in Minnesota that offers minimally invasive implants to address obstructive sleep apnea which has experienced volatility related to fears of substitution risk from GLP-1 weight loss drugs."

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 49 hedge fund portfolios held Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)at the end of third quarter which was 47 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.