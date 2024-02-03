Inspire: Mohegan's foreigners-only casino in South Korea opening

Feb. 2—Mohegan's foreigners-only casino at Inspire, its nearly $1.7 billion integrated resort in Incheon, South Korea, will open at 8:08 a.m. Saturday, the Mohegan Tribe-owned gaming and entertainment company announced Friday.

In certain Asian cultures, the number 8 is considered lucky.

The Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism granted a gaming license for the resort late last month after the issuance of a five-star rating for Inspire's three-tower hotel, which debuted in a "soft opening" of a portion of the property in November.

The gaming license was the first awarded for a foreigners-only casino in Korea in 19 years. Mohegan was cleared to develop Inspire in March 2016.

"I am thrilled that Mohegan Inspire has successfully carried out this phase of development over the past seven years and has obtained a permit for an international visitor-only casino business license," Chen Si, president of Inspire, said in a statement. "We will continue to play a leading role in supporting and growing the local economy while offering diverse amenities and unparalleled experiences to first-time and returning guests, international tourists, K-pop and K-culture fans and casino visitors."

The Inspire casino will be the country's largest, with 150 gaming tables, 390 slot machines and a 160-seat electronic table games stadium across two floors.

"As we unveil the Inspire casino, we're continuing to pioneer a new era of international hospitality," Ray Pineault, Mohegan's president and chief executive officer, said.

While prohibited from gambling at foreigners-only casinos, South Korean residents are allowed to gamble at a designated facility in the country and travel to casinos elsewhere.

Inspire is located adjacent to Incheon International Airport, a major transportation hub within four-hour flights of population centers in Tokyo, Osaka, Taiwan, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The portion of the resort that opened earlier included the three hotel towers totaling 1,275 rooms; a 15,000-seat arena; "Aurora," a 150-meter-long digital display featuring super-large LED screens; "Splash Bay," a glass-domed indoor water park; and more than 10 restaurants.

Mohegan plans to open remaining elements of the Inspire resort by mid-2024.

