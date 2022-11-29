U.S. markets closed

INSPIRE22 Conference Prepares Luxury Hotels for 2023

·2 min read

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association will hold its 11th annual INSPIRE22 conference at the Arizona Biltmore on December 14-15. Speakers will explore strategies to thrive as hoteliers face the challenges of the times and look to the future.

ILHA INSPIRE conference
ILHA INSPIRE conference

The conference will follow a hybrid format with an in person event where attendees can network with industry leaders and connect with colleagues in the luxury hotel industry. Virtual attendees can take advantage of the live streamed and recorded sessions, expanding their knowledge and discovering real-world solutions.

Bill Walshe, CEO, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, will open the event with a keynote on Lodging Leadership 2.0: Prepare to Pivot and Cindy Estis Green, CEO & Co-Founder, Kalibri Labs, will give a keynote on Commercial Strategy in the Digital Market: Managing Costs of Acquisition..

"Tech giants like Google, Airbnb and Facebook are dominant in the consumer marketplace," said Cindy.

"What does that mean to luxury hotels? Understanding how these digital gatekeepers change the economics of hotels and what a hotel can do to manage profitability is more critical than ever. The emerging discipline of commercial strategy may hold the key to attain profitability and the hotel industry can embrace its techniques for sustained success."

Robert Higdon, Director, Partner Accounts, Heartland Payment Systems, will moderate the panel Industry Check-in: how have hotels adapted to thrive? Panelists include Michelle Russo, Founder & CEO, hotelAVE, Rika Lisslo, Vice President, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Phil Keb, Executive Vice President, Gencom and Chelsey Leffet, Managing Director, Northeast Leader, HVS.

Join us today at INSPIRE22 and meet decision makers, discover new products and services, and learn the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry. Daily Inspire Hubs will offer you the opportunity to network and discuss topics at roundtables with industry leaders.

Reserve your VIRTUAL or IN PERSON PASS now, to get all access to our speaker sessions: inspire22.org

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.comhospitality and travel forumILHA FacebookILHA InstagramILHA TwitterILHA YouTube

ILHA INSPIRE luxury travel conference (PRNewsfoto/International Luxury Hotel Association)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspire22-conference-prepares-luxury-hotels-for-2023-301689532.html

SOURCE International Luxury Hotel Association

