Inspired Healthcare Capital Fully Subscribes Senior Housing DST Offering

Inspired Healthcare Capital
·2 min read

Inspired Healthcare Capital, a private equity firm specializing in senior housing investments, has fully subscribed Inspired Senior Living of Hamilton DST.

Inspired Senior Living of Hamilton DST

Inspired Senior Living of Hamilton DST
Inspired Senior Living of Hamilton DST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Healthcare Capital, a private equity firm specializing in senior housing investments, has fully subscribed Inspired Senior Living of Hamilton DST, a Delaware statutory trust offering that owns a 195-unit Class A senior housing property in Hamilton, New Jersey.

The DST offering launched in early May 2022 and raised more than $56 million in equity from accredited investors through a network of independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisors. Proceeds from the offering, with leverage, were deployed to purchase the senior housing property for $115.3 million.

Located approximately one hour from Philadelphia and New York City, the four-story property was built in 2017 and encompasses independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Situated on 23 acres of land, it consists of studio, companion, and one- and two-bedroom units with a total of 204 beds. The company noted that the property is the only full-continuum community within 15 miles and the only provider of independent living in the greater Hamilton region.

"We are very pleased to continue to offer highly sought-after senior housing real estate opportunities to financial advisors and their investors. This will be our fifth fully subscribed DST offering this year with another eight DSTs coming out in the next 45 days," said Patrick Lam, President of Capital Markets.

Inspired Senior Living of Hamilton DST offering was structured to generate investor distributions at an annualized rate of 6.25%, the company said.

Inspired Healthcare Capital LLC is an alternative investment sponsor based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that focuses on senior housing real estate with more than $800 million in assets under management. IHC raised approximately $60 million in May 2022 and is on target to raise approximately $600 million in 2022. IHC currently has 50 active selling agreements and relationships with over 28 broker dealers.

COVID-19 Despite the difficult lending environment created by COVID-19, Inspired Healthcare Capital was able to secure financing on multiple Senior Housing acquisitions as well as honor and maintain all distributions to investors in 2021, whereas other sponsor firms reduced or suspended distributions. During this time, IHC closed on nine properties worth $163,350,000 and was able to secure financing of $42,730,000.

For any questions please contact Investor Services at 855-298-2988 or visit our website at IHCFunds.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


