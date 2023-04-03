U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,587.00
    +127.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,190.75
    -111.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.20
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.13
    +4.46 (+5.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.90
    +9.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5190
    +0.0250 (+0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    19.68
    +0.66 (+3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2385
    +0.0053 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0700
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,125.38
    -137.94 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.47
    +0.26 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,670.68
    +38.94 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

INSPIRED LAUNCHES iGAMING CONTENT IN PENNSYLVANIA WITH CAESARS SPORTSBOOK & CASINO

PR Newswire
·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that it has launched its premium iGaming content with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in the state of Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to partner with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino to deliver premium iGaming content to its players in Pennsylvania," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. "This partnership builds on the success we've seen throughout the state with our other partners, as well as in both New Jersey and Michigan, and we are excited to offer the player-favorite themes Big Spin Bonus™, Big Bonus™, Big Fishing Fortune™, and Gold Cash Free Spins™ to the Caesars player base. It is a pleasure to work with the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino team, and we congratulate them on this exciting launch."

"We are very excited to partner with the Inspired team to provide players with best-in-class iGaming content in Pennsylvania, one of the largest iGaming states in North America," said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President of iGaming at Caesars Digital. "Our key focus is delivering players the best titles on our iGaming platform, and we're proud to work with Inspired to elevate our iGaming platform in this important market."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
IR@inseinc.com
+1 646 277-1285

For Press and Sales
inspiredsales@inseinc.com
www.inseinc.com
@Inspired_News

Caesars Sportsbook & Casino
Brad Harwood
bharwood@caesars.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspired-launches-igaming-content-in-pennsylvania-with-caesars-sportsbook--casino-301787858.html

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead Of Key Economic Data; Tesla Slides On Deliveries Miss

    Dow Jones futures rose Monday ahead of key economic data. Tesla dropped after Q1 deliveries missed estimates.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, WWE, Life Storage, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and WWE is being acquired by Endeavor.

  • Activision Deal Enters Bonus Round Phase

    Microsoft’s acquisition looks more likely, while the Blizzard unit’s new “Diablo” game shapes up to be a surprise hit.

  • WWE and UFC owner Endeavor agree to massive merger

    The new company, which will trade under $TKO, is valued at more than $21 billion.

  • Chevron, Energy Stocks Surge After OPEC+ Surprise Production Cut

    Energy stocks rallied with oil prices Monday after OPEC+ announced a surprise production cut Sunday.

  • Tesla and the Curious Case of the Confusing Consensus

    Tesla misses delivery estimates. No, Tesla beats delivery estimates. Nothing is ever easy with Tesla these days.

  • Oil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets, though the dollar failed to hold onto its early gains. Brent crude futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.77% to $84.52 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target in Half

    Analyst Andrew Percoco lowered his rating on the shares to the equivalent of Hold from Buy. HIs target for the price went to $15 a share from $35.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Extra Space Agrees to Buy Life Storage. There’s a New Industry Leader.

    The deal forms the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S, by number of locations, overtaking rival Public Storage.

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

    While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

  • 10 Stocks Consistently Shower Investors With Big Gains In April

    April is one of the best months of the year for S&P 500 investors. And some stocks keep handing investors big gains during the month.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Treasury Yields Rise as Oil Jump Adds to Inflation Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose on concern a rally in oil prices will keep inflation elevated and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to go on raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedT

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.