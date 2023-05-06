Inspired Reaches UK£115m Market Cap Benefiting Insider Stock Buying \

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 15%, resulting in a UK£15m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for UK£119k is now worth UK£135k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Inspired Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Executive Director Mark Dickinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£50k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.10 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.12), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Inspired insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Inspired

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.2m worth of Inspired stock, about 1.1% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Inspired Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Inspired shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Inspired insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Inspired has 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

