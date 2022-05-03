U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,981.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,089.50
    +16.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.95
    -0.22 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.40
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0054 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.01
    -1.39 (-4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2550
    +0.0061 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8680
    -0.3130 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,469.82
    -187.16 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.08
    -2.57 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.72
    -33.83 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

INSPIRED TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED RESULTS ON MAY 10 AND HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 11

·2 min read

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after market close. Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. in the UK on May 11, 2022 to discuss the Company's results and general business trends.

Conference Call Information

Telephone: The dial-in number to access the call live is 1-844-746-0725 (US) or 1-412-317-5264 (International). Participants should ask to be joined into the Inspired Entertainment call.

Webcast: A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed through the "Events and Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.inseinc.com under the Investors link. Please follow the registration prompts.

Replay of the call: A telephone replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call until May 18, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), via replay access code 9945461. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.inseinc.com.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.
Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:
IR@inseinc.com
+1 646 565-6938

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspired-to-report-first-quarter-2022-unaudited-results-on-may-10-and-hold-conference-call-on-may-11-301537792.html

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak TV ad sales

    Shares of the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell over 4% in pre-market trading. Paramount said revenue in its TV media segment, their highest revenue generator, fell 6% compared to last year when CBS' broadcast of Super Bowl LV brought more viewers and ad sales. Still, Paramount's investments in unscripted programming and offering live sports on its flagship Paramount+ platform has helped it weather some of these challenges.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Blame Russia for Raytheon's Stalled Sales

    Military equipment maker Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) reported what the Wall Street wizards refer to as a "mixed quarter" last week. This was good enough to send Raytheon's stock price up about 1% on initial review, but not good enough to keep it up. Since Raytheon informed investors of its Q1 2022 results, Raytheon stock has given up its early gains.

  • Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast on China COVID curbs, Ukraine crisis

    The maker of MAC lipsticks and Bobbi Brown foundations also missed third-quarter sales estimates. Fresh restrictions in China, a major growth market for luxury goods makers, put the brakes on a recovery in sales of cosmetics from a pandemic-induced slump. Estee Lauder said the restrictions in China also limited its capacity to ship orders from its distribution facilities, further pressuring sales.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • Starbucks set to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday

    Coffee giant Starbucks is set to report its latest earnings on Tuesday amid a backdrop of a unionization battle with employees.

  • Stocks may keep sliding until institutions join retail investors in capitulation, this firm says

    As the Fed meeting looms, strategists are mapping out where they think the S&P 500 is headed next. Sub-4,000 to be sure.

  • Powell wants to get rates closer to neutral. But what’s that? Think between 5% and 6%, former top Fed staffer says

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says interest have to move closer to neutral and maybe beyond. What is that 'neutral 'rate? Closer to 5% than 2%.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Got Pummeled Last Week: Are They Buys Now?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/2: Coca-Cola, American Express, Visa

    When there's no place to hide and every stock is going down at once, that doesn't have anything to do with the companies themselves, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. All investors care about is inflation, Cramer continued, but if you wait for inflation to be broken, it'll be too late to buy. Today gave investors a chance to buy shares in great American companies at incredible prices.