  • INSE

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, today noted recent speculation in the press and financial markets regarding a potential transaction with PlayAGS, Inc.

As a matter of policy, Inspired does not comment on market rumors or speculation.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.  Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:

For Investors
IR@inseinc.com
+ 646 565-6938

For Press and Sales
inspiredsales@inseinc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspired-responds-to-market-speculation-301605194.html

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

