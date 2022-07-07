U.S. markets closed

Inspiring Vacations Reveals What Travellers Can Expect on Their First Trip to Alaska

Inspiring Vacations
·2 min read

Alaska is one of the most stunning destinations in the world - Inspiring Vacations reveals what travellers should expect from their guided tours of Alaska.

Inspiring Vacations
MELBOURNE, Australia, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Situated above Canada, chilly Alaska isn't always at the top of everyone's travel bucket list - but travel expert Inspiring Vacations says it should be. Offering a range of tours to Alaska, they reveal why travellers should head to the 49th state and what they can expect when they get there.

Although Alaska is the 49th state of America, it feels far removed from the rest of the Continental United States, says Inspiring Vacations. Its beautiful, unique culture and dedication to preserving its rich history is incredible to behold. The state is made up of five groups of Alaskan Natives: Inupiaq, Athabascan, Yup'ik and Cup'ik, Alutiq and Eyak, and Haida and Tsimshian. These groups still make up a significant portion of the population today. Travellers can learn about Alaska's indigenous people and their cultures at one of the many museums in the state.

That being said, locals say that the best way for tourists to learn about Alaska is by immersing themselves in it. There are 15 national historical parks, preserves and monuments to be discovered, which are all full of incredible biodiversity and breathtaking views. Inspiring Vacations recommends Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park and Preserve, and suggests keeping a lookout for wildlife like elk, moose and caribou.

Of course, one of the main phenomena that attracts tourists to Alaska is Aurora Borealis - or the Northern Lights. These can be seen across the state, but are best viewed in a more remote location away from city lights. Locals recommend heading to Fairbanks for the best view of the Northern Lights because the town is situated directly under the aurora oval. For the best chances of catching a glimpse, travellers should plan to stay a few nights in one town.

For travellers who want to soak in everything Alaska has to offer but don't want to stress about planning a trip themselves, Inspiring Vacations offers a range of Alaska tours to suit every budget. Contact them to find out more today.

Contact Info:
Inspiring Vacations
Phone: 1300 88 66 88
Email: bookme@inspiringvacations.com

