Inspiro Wins 2023 Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Management

MANILA, Philippines, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CX outsourcing leader Inspiro earned a coveted Gold Stevie Award® in 2023’s Customer Service Management Team of the Year category.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our management team,” commented Inspiro President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto. “They’re among the most tenured in an industry where attrition is a constant challenge. So they can nurture passion and dedication in our global employees, enabling us to support our clients and their customers with exceptional service.”

More than 2,300 nominations—from organizations of all sizes and virtually every industry across 49 nations and territories—were considered in this 17th annual competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide.

“The nominations we received illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.

“This award validates our resolve to prioritize people,” Hamamoto continued. “In today’s business, customer experience is a prime differentiator. We are honored to receive this testament to our culture of excellence and malasakit (genuine care and concern), a commitment we have upheld for decades. We continue to develop and deliver on behalf of our steadfast client-partners.”

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals worldwide at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, March 3.

About Inspiro

Inspiro empowers smart, secure, seamless, scalable, and satisfying customer experience (CX). Through 38,000 digital-native customer champions across 51 strategic locations within the Relia Group network, we connect companies with customers anytime, everywhere, just about effortlessly.

Owned by Relia—a Japan’s Mitsui Group member—Inspiro is the CX outsourcing leader, with decades of experience and decades-long client partnerships. We design and deliver customized, transformative digital CX, enabling established and disruptive brands to attain, retain, and sustain lasting customer bonds.

