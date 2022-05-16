U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.61
    -11.28 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,202.45
    +5.79 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,695.64
    -109.36 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.23
    -1.43 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +2.21 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    -0.0730 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1270
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,420.78
    -653.13 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.54
    +416.86 (+171.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Inspiro Wins Gold Stevie® in 2022 American Business Awards®

SPi CRM, Inc.
·2 min read
SPi CRM, Inc.
SPi CRM, Inc.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsourcing specialist Inspiro won the Gold Stevie® as Customer Service Team of the Year in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®, from a field that encompassed nearly 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and virtually every industry, in a wide range of categories.

“The profile of your company is outstanding,” said one of the judges, “and the… service you provide is amazing. Your statistics are positive. You deserve the award.” Said statistics include a three-year streak as I.T. Vendor of the Year (2019-2021) and consistent highest Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores supporting a key client’s newly-acquired business.

“This recognition is significant to us, as we celebrate 20 years of partnership with our client,” said Inspiro president and CEO Yuji Hamamoto. “It’s an honor to work with a partner that shares our same commitment to always strive for excellence and put people front and center. Over the years, we’ve supported each other and seen both companies learn and grow.” Today, Inspiro supports three of the client’s brands, with 2,000 full-time employees across the enterprise.

Nicknamed ‘the Stevies’ for the Greek word meaning ‘crowned,’ the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Inspiro

Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist with a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. We deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven CX solutions to the world’s leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.

Inspiro is owned by Relia, Inc., a member of Japan’s Mitsui Group.

About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries from organizations in more than 70 nations each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:

May Dizon
Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications
Inspiro
may.dizon@inspiro.com


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing— here’s what you should expect to spend

    Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • Nucor to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR in deal valued at $3 billion

    Nucor Corp. said Monday it has entered an agreement with private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors in a deal valued at $3.0 billion. C.H.I. makes overhead doors for the residential and commercial markets in the U.S. and Canada. Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor makes steel and steel products and expects the deal to close in June. "Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the co

  • Crucial gas supplies turned away from UK ports

    Critical shipments of natural gas are being turned away from British ports because National Grid fears it will be overwhelmed by supplies intended to tackle the European energy crisis.

  • McDonald’s to Exit From Russia After Three Decades

    The company will sell its business in Russia, joining a raft of Western firms exiting as the war in Ukraine continues. It expects to post a charge of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in connection with the move.

  • Explainer-What India's u-turn on wheat exports means for world markets

    India's ban on wheat exports has delivered a fresh blow to world markets already reeling from tight supplies due to output issues in traditional export powerhouses Canada, Europe and Australia and snarled supply lines in the war-torn Black Sea area. Benchmark wheat futures in Chicago jumped by their 6% limit on Monday as markets reacted to the ban announced over the weekend, igniting alarm among trading firms and importers who had been banking on millions of tonnes of Indian wheat being available for shipment over the coming months. WHY DID INDIA BAN EXPORTS?

  • Saudi Arabia set for oil output capacity above 13 million bpd by 2027, says minister

    Saudi Arabia is on track to lift oil production capacity by more than 1 million barrels per day to over 13 million barrels bpd by the end of 2026 or start of 2027, the energy minister said on Monday. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told an energy conference in Bahrain that production could be maintained at that level once it was reached should market demand require it. "We have no money to waste on anywhere else," he told the conference, adding that production could reach between 13.2- 13.4 million bpd.

  • Italy’s Eni to Open Ruble Account as EU Eases Stance on Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian energy giant Eni SpA is poised to comply with Russian demands and open a bank account in rubles, after the European Union softened its stance in a standoff with the Kremlin over crucial gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Pull Back Off Session Lows; Treasuries Gain: M

  • Europe Looks To African Gas To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

    African nations that have historically been gas suppliers to Europe are well placed to scale up their exports as Brussels looks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas

  • STEER Announces Rollout of its Delivery as a Service ("DaaS") Offering with 200 + Small and Medium Businesses

    Facedrive Inc. ("STEER" or "the Company") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to announce it has successfully rolled out its Delivery as a Service ("DaaS") offering with over 200 small and medium businesses ("SMBs"), and is now marketing such services to large big box retailers. STEER's DaaS offering provides a last mile logistics solution for retailers to offer just-in-time deliveries to end-users. The Company expects the DaaS platform to be a key elemen

  • UPDATE 5-Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Japan's Recruit sees more female executives as key to growth

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Glassdoor owner Recruit Holdings says it wants to have women in 50% of its senior executive and managerial roles within 10 years - a rare pledge in a country where men dominate the top echelons of companies, politics and the civil service. The push for more women at the upper levels of Japan's largest human resource service company is part of a diversity drive to ensure a flow of bright business ideas, said Chief Operating Officer Ayano "Sena" Senaha, its most senior female executive. As of April 1, 21% of Recruit's senior executives, including heads of major business units, were women, compared with 10% a year earlier, according to company data seen by Reuters.

  • Oil Prices Decline on Fear China Lockdowns Are Hurting More Than Feared

    Oil prices slipped on Monday after economic data from China suggested that the country’s latest struggle with Covid-19 is hurting fuel consumption. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, fell 1.1% to $109.27 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 1.6%.

  • Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Price Target To US$2.67

    A week ago, Stryve Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNAX ) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could...

  • Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Estimates For 2022

    Today is shaping up negative for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RXRX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Wheat importers in Asia scramble for supplies after Indian export ban

    Wheat importers in Asia were scrambling to find new sources of supply on Monday after India banned exports of the grain at the weekend in a bid to keep a lid on soaring domestic prices, trade sources told Reuters. Importers, especially those in Asia, were banking on wheat from India, the world's second-biggest producer, after exports from the Black Sea region plunged following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's exports are severely hampered because the war has forced it to close its ports, while Russia's exports have been hit by Western sanctions.