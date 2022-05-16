Inspiro Wins Gold Stevie® in 2022 American Business Awards®

SPi CRM, Inc.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsourcing specialist Inspiro won the Gold Stevie® as Customer Service Team of the Year in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®, from a field that encompassed nearly 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and virtually every industry, in a wide range of categories.



“The profile of your company is outstanding,” said one of the judges, “and the… service you provide is amazing. Your statistics are positive. You deserve the award.” Said statistics include a three-year streak as I.T. Vendor of the Year (2019-2021) and consistent highest Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores supporting a key client’s newly-acquired business.

“This recognition is significant to us, as we celebrate 20 years of partnership with our client,” said Inspiro president and CEO Yuji Hamamoto. “It’s an honor to work with a partner that shares our same commitment to always strive for excellence and put people front and center. Over the years, we’ve supported each other and seen both companies learn and grow.” Today, Inspiro supports three of the client’s brands, with 2,000 full-time employees across the enterprise.

Nicknamed ‘the Stevies’ for the Greek word meaning ‘crowned,’ the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Inspiro

Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist with a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. We deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven CX solutions to the world’s leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.

Inspiro is owned by Relia, Inc., a member of Japan’s Mitsui Group.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries from organizations in more than 70 nations each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:

May Dizon

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications

Inspiro

may.dizon@inspiro.com



