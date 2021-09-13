U.S. markets closed

Inspiro Wins In Top Workplaces In Asia Award 2021

·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiro announced it was named among the "Top Workplaces in Asia" from the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2021 (ACES), organized by MORS Group. The award is the second citation received by the company from the group following its "2015 Top Company to Work in Asia" recognition.

Management and employees celebrate the successful launch of the Inspiro brand
Management and employees celebrate the successful launch of the Inspiro brand

The award recognizes companies that take on a people-centric approach and demonstrate a strong commitment towards employee empowerment and enrichment.

Inspiro was cited following its "culture of care". The company advocates malasakit, the Filipino word for genuine care and compassion. This culture permeates in the conducive environment it built for its employees, providing personal and professional growth across its global network in the Asia-Pacific region, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Specifically, the company was lauded for its learning and development culture, environmental practices, and inclusive employment strategies.

"There are three things that we focused on since the start of this global pandemic:

  • the health and safety of our employees,

  • our continuing CX operations support our global clients and their customers, and

  • the assistance extended to help those most in need of our communities.

With these priorities, I am proud to share that we remained true to our culture of malasakit given the challenges we face as a company," concluded Yuji Hamamoto, President, and CEO, Inspiro.

Shanggari Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, MORS Group, said, "Inspiro's people-centric policies have it one of the most laudable corporations reviewed this year. The efforts it has made to build a business from its people have paid off well in the trial of fire that was the COVID-19 pandemic."

About Inspiro

Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist with a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. We deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven CX solutions to the world's leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.

Inspiro is owned by Relia, a member of Japan's Mitsui Group.

SOURCE Inspiro

