U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.26
    +1.19 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.50
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0787
    +0.0049 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2650
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5790
    +0.4940 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,640.03
    +1,331.64 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.43
    +40.93 (+6.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Inspiro Wins Two Gold Globee® Awards

SPi CRM, Inc.
·3 min read
SPi CRM, Inc.
SPi CRM, Inc.

MANILA, Philippines, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsourcing specialist Inspiro earned two Gold Globee® wins—for Operations Leadership of the Year and Customer Service and Success Executive Team of the Year—in the 9th Annual 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards. 

The Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards are part of the world’s premier recognitions program, honoring industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, organizations, products, and services. More than 50 judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts, determined the award-winners.

Rommel Regino, Inspiro’s Head of Global Operations and Sales, garnered the Operations Leadership of the Year nod for: contributing to the company’s growth in both existing and new markets, spearheading its rapid transition from brick-and-mortar to work-from-home operations, and instituting programs toward improving employee experience, digital transformation, and sustainability. As a board member of the Contact Center Association of the Philippines, he is also an influential BPO leader, championing greater inclusivity and equal representation for all industry players.

Inspiro’s Global Operations Team—Ricelle Matti, JP Meris, Stanley Dy, Aly Antonio, Suzanne Bascara, Phoebe Magsino-Erni, JC Deada, and Rommel Regino—was named the Customer Service and Success Executive Team of the Year, for outstanding work and leadership that helped propel the company’s growth, amid the challenging global business environment of the last two years. Through their exceptional care of clients, customers, and employees, Inspiro still managed to: increase client revenues, win new logos and achieve record growth in existing accounts, expand capabilities to new verticals, and reach 70% onsite operations by 3Q 2021.

Inspiro President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto expressed his hearty thanks to the Globee Awards for the recognition, as well as congratulations to the Global Operations Team, saying, “You truly exemplify Inspiro’s culture of excellence and malasakit. Your genuine care and concern—for all our employees, our clients, and their customers—have brought and will continue to bring rich rewards, not just for our company, but all the communities in which we operate and serve.”
                                                                                                                        
About the Globee Awards 

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, & Operations Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

twitter @globeeawards #globeeawards #SalesAndCustomerSuccess #SalesAndMarketing #OperationsAwards

About Inspiro
Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist, with access to a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. We deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven CX solutions to the world’s leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.

Inspiro is owned by Relia, a member of Japan’s Mitsui Group.

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contact: 
May Dizon
Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications
Inspiro
may.dizon@inspiro.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • Genius Ways to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rallying After China Moves to Ease Lockdown Measures

    Shares in Alibaba JD.com NIO and other Chinese companies surged on Monday following news that Covid-19 lockdown measures that have spurred a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy would be eased. U.S. markets are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but Alibaba (ticker: BABA) Hong Kong-listed stock surged 4.3%. “The devil is in the detail of course,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at broker Oanda.

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • 10 Cheap Value Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap value stocks hedge funds are buying in 2022. If you want to see more cheap value stocks on the radar of institutional investors, click 5 Cheap Value Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying in 2022. Financials and energy stocks are the biggest contributors to the recent outperformance of value […]

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • Barbara Corcoran on Elon Musk: 'I’d like to zip him in a Ziploc bag'

    Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran didn't mince words when asked about Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's recent behavior.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • 15 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best drug stocks to buy now. If you want to see more drug stocks to invest in, click 5 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now. The pharmaceutical industry is thriving globally, and it was given a healthy boost by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts around the world. Two of the […]

  • How can I ease into stocks as the market regains its footing? Try these 'building block' dividend plays yielding 3%-plus with upside to boot

    Beginner investor? Give your portfolio a prudent head start.

  • Stocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US futures trimmed their advance and European bonds tumbled after hotter-than-expected German inflation numbers added to pressure for action from central bank policymakers to tame rising prices.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On MoodChina in Dan

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • 10 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best healthcare stocks to buy in 2022 according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed review of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to Hedge Funds. The United States has the largest healthcare […]

  • Global Stocks, U.S. Futures Move Higher on Memorial Day—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    U.S. trading will resume on Tuesday following the Memorial Day holiday. Overseas markets are moving higher.