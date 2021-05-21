U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

Instacart and 7-Eleven Expand Nationally, Unlocking Faster Convenience Delivery

·5 min read

Nearly 6,000 7-Eleven® Stores Now Available for Delivery via Instacart in as Fast as 30 Minutes

Expansion Highlights Instacart's Growing Convenience Category Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience retailer, to nearly 4,000 new stores nationwide. With this expansion, Instacart now delivers from nearly 6,000 7-Eleven® stores, reaching nearly 60 million U.S. households across the country. To make it easier for customers to instantly connect to their favorite convenience retailer and get the goods they need, customers also now have access to 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart in as fast as 30 minutes. Today, consumers nationwide can choose from thousands of essential products from 7-Eleven - including pantry staples, household items, alcohol, snacks, over-the-counter medication, and more - to be delivered from the store to their door.

Nearly 6,000 7-Eleven® Stores Now Available for Delivery via Instacart in as Fast as 30 Minutes

With today's announcement, 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart is now available across 33 states and Washington D.C. Customers across seven states - including California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, New York and Ohio - and Washington D.C. now also have access to alcohol delivery from 7-Eleven stores in as fast as 30 minutes. The companies plan to scale alcohol delivery to more states and stores over the coming months.

"We know the way customers shop for their groceries and goods varies week-by-week. Sometimes people need a full fridge and pantry restock and other times they just need a few things quickly like some snacks for the kids, a bottle of wine for dinner or over-the-counter medication to nurse a headache," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "As more people turn to Instacart to help put food on their tables, we've seen customer demand for convenience retailers increase over the last year, with convenience orders on Instacart up by more than 350% since last August. To meet this growing demand, we're proud to expand with 7-Eleven to nearly 6,000 stores, and give customers across the country access to thousands of essential goods they can now have delivered often in as fast as 30 minutes."

"7-Eleven strives to be the world's leader in convenience, which means giving customers what they want, when, where and how they want it," said 7–Eleven Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Raghu Mahadevan. "Customers on Instacart can now benefit from thousands of products to be delivered from a 7-Eleven store to their door in 30 minutes or less."

Customers can begin shopping from 7-Eleven's broad assortment of convenience products on Instacart by visiting www.instacart.com/711 or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device. An Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame – either on-demand or scheduled in advance. Customers ordering alcohol via Instacart must be over the age of 21, are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

With the 7-Eleven expansion, Instacart today works with more than 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. From fresh produce, pantry staples, and convenience essentials to household items, beauty and wellness products, and electronics, Instacart is committed to giving customers access to the goods they need delivered to their door from their favorite retailers.

About Instacart
Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-and-7-eleven-expand-nationally-unlocking-faster-convenience-delivery-301296698.html

SOURCE Instacart

