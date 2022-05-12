U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.00
    +13.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,818.00
    +75.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,039.50
    +69.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.40
    +7.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.25
    -1.46 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.30
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7250
    -0.2230 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,868.87
    -2,494.42 (-7.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.29
    -73.40 (-10.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,025.23
    -188.41 (-0.72%)
     

Instacart Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The registration statement is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Instacart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Instacart)
Instacart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Instacart)

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contacts:
Press: press@instacart.com
Investor Relations: investors@instacart.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-301545619.html

SOURCE Instacart

