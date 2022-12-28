U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,439.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,926.25
    +10.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.65
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.00
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    +0.1090 (+2.91%)
     

  • Vix

    21.65
    +0.78 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9710
    +0.5420 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,689.46
    -199.70 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.46
    -5.22 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,290.96
    -156.91 (-0.59%)
     

Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 billion- The Information

·1 min read
Illustration shows Instacart logo

(Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation.

The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with a 40% reduction in March.

Instacart did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report.

The COVID-19 pandemic darling was valued at $39 billion last year, as surging infections boosted doorstep deliveries, but the recent cuts in its valuation underscore the effects of public market volatility on high-flying private companies.

The start-up also delayed its much awaited IPO this year amid market uncertainty.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

