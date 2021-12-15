Instacart expands its EBT SNAP payments program to include new retailers and offerings

Online grocery platform Instacart is expanding its Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payments integration. The company launched EBT SNAP payments in November 2020 and has since expanded the program to include over 40 retailers. Instacart's newest partners that accept EBT SNAP payments include Fairplay Foods, PAQ Inc (Food 4 Less California & Rancho San Miguel), Harps, Little Giant Farmer's Market and Earthfare.

The company's other partners that accept EBT SNAP payments include Aldi, Ahold Delhaize USA, Brookshire’s, Food Bazaar, Homeland, My County Market, Price Chopper/Market 32, Publix, Woodman’s Markets and more.

Instacart has also announced that in addition to partnering with traditional grocers, it is now also enabling many of its retailers to accept EBT SNAP payments through its virtual convenience offering, which allows users to place orders for common convenience items, like snacks and essentials, with a faster delivery time. EBT SNAP convenience delivery is now available in partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA banners: Food Lion Now, Giant Instant Delivery, Giant Food Convenience, Hannaford Now, Martin’s Instant Delivery and Stop & Shop Express. These retailers can be found in the "Convenience Hub" on Instacart's marketplace.

The company is also waiving the delivery and pickup fees on all EBT SNAP orders placed from January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022 for customers using a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account in connection with their purchase.

Earlier this year, Instcart also enabled EBT SNAP payments across its enterprise solutions in partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club, Brookshire’s, Food Bazaar, Food Lion, Harps Food Stores, Homeland, Publix, The Save Mart Companies, Schnucks, Strack & Van Til, Tops Markets and Wakefern Food Corp.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made since launching EBT SNAP payments, and are grateful to our retail and USDA FNS partners for helping us bridge the food accessibility gap for millions of Americans," said Instacart CEO Fidji Simo in a statement. "Looking ahead, we’re committed to expanding our EBT SNAP offering and investing in additional programs that offer consumers more accessible, affordable and nutritious ways to feed their families.”

Instacart's latest expansion comes as the company recently rolled out a new "Deals Tab," which includes daily coupons from retailers and companies. It also introduced a new “Dollar Store Hub” to allow users to browse dollar store deals from more than 13,000 dollar stores, including Dollar Tree, 99 Cents Only Store, Five Below and Family Dollar. Instacart is also testing a new delivery option, which will reduce or waive the delivery fee on orders placed more than 24 hours ahead of the scheduled delivery. The new delivery option is being tested in select markets, but Instacart hasn't specified which ones.