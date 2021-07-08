Instacart hires the head of Facebook's app as its next CEO

Instacart has hired a top Facebook executive as its next CEO. Fidji Simo will take over the delivery service's top job on August 2nd, replacing founder Apoorva Mehta, who is moving into the executive chairman role. Simo joined Instacart's board in January.

Simo has worked at Facebook for a decade. She moved up through the ranks to become head of the Facebook app in 2019. She helped video to become a key part of Facebook through her work on Facebook Live and Watch, as well as News Feed videos that autoplay. Simo previously worked on local commerce and classified ads at eBay.