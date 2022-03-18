U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,462.01
    +50.34 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,713.88
    +233.12 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,879.45
    +264.67 (+1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.98
    +17.96 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.77
    +1.79 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.60
    -21.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.57 (-2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3185
    +0.0033 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0940
    +0.4960 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,760.22
    +900.98 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.11
    +35.24 (+3.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Instacart is the latest service to add a temporary fuel surcharge

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Instacart is joining Uber, Lyft and other car-centric internet services in adding a temporary fuel surcharge to cover rising costs at the pump. The company will charge customers an additional 40 cents per order "over the next month," with all the extra money going directly to delivery workers. The higher pricing will arrive sometime in the days ahead.

The company also pointed to existing tools drivers could use to soften the blow, including cashback perks for gas and advance information that makes it clear which order batches will make the most income. Fuel surcharges will appear as tags on those batches.

As with other surcharges, this hike was prompted by a spike in fuel prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Whether or not it's enough is another matter. While Instacart's workers "spend more time" shopping than driving, as operations VP Tom Maguire said, 40 cents per order isn't huge. Prices have climbed 19 percent since late February, according to the Energy Information Administration — the extra expenses could easily outweigh the benefits of the surcharge.

Compensation at rivals might also be better in some cases. Uber Eats deliveries, for instance, now include surcharges between 35 cents to 45 cents. That's clearly worse in some cases, but Uber's offering will also last for at least 60 days. If prices remain high, Instacart's couriers may either have to hope for an extension or swallow the full transportation costs.

Recommended Stories

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued their climb this week, sparked by Chinese regulators voicing support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • Why StoneCo stock is skyrocketing today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why StoneCo stock is popping today despite missing earnings estimates.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks

    The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes inched higher in volatile trading on Friday as megacap stocks gained ground, while investors assessed the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft rose between 0.6% and 2.9%, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Moved Even Higher Today

    After falling early in Thursday's trading session, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) pulled out of a deep dive to finish the day up by 1.1%. What was it that weighed on Nvidia initially in Thursday trading, and why is it recovering so strongly Friday? The answer is the M1 Ultra -- Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new superchip.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again this week when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares closed above $500,000. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies and focusing on long-term growth whil

  • Russia's biggest cargo airline to suspend all Boeing flights

    Sanctions have cut off the supply of most aircraft and parts to Russia. The United States and Europe have closed their airspace to Russian airlines, and Moscow has responded by imposing the same measure on them. Volga-Dnepr said in a statement it had stopped operations of two of its subsidaries - AirBridgeCargo and Atran - that use 18 Boeing 747 and 6 Boeing 737 airplanes due to sanctions and a decision by Bermuda's Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) to terminate their safety certificates.

  • U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

    Bilibili was trading up 21%, JD.com up 9%, Alibaba gaining 10% and Baidu up 6.3%. The iShares MSCI China exchange-traded fund was up 5%. He said talks between Chinese and U.S. regulators on Chinese companies listed in the United States have made positive progress and regulators are working on specific cooperation plans.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    Remember how, earlier this week, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock tanked when its archrival in space tourism, Blue Origin, announced that comedian Pete Davidson had agreed to fly on its upcoming fourth commercial spaceflight next week? As Blue Origin tweeted last night, because of a change in flight schedule, its New Shepard space rocket will launch not on March 23 as planned, but on March 29 instead. Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett is buying this oil stock

    It makes perfect sense that Warren Buffett is aggressively buying this oil stock, says one energy strategist.

  • Sorrento's Pain Company Reveals Final Results For SP-102 Data For Sciatica Pain Management

    Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRNE) subsidiary Scilex Holding Company has announced final results from its SP-102 Phase 3 Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program. SP-102 (Semdexa) has received Fast Track status from the FDA. The C.L.E.A.R. Trial investigated the safety and analgesic effects of single and repeat transforaminal injections of SP-102 compared to placebo (saline injection). The trial enrolled 401 low back pain subjects with unilateral intervertebral disc herniation in the lumbar spin

  • FedEx misses on earnings, beats on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for FedEx.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working On Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Popping This Week

    The end result has been a jump in shares of electric semi truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA). As of early Friday trading, Nikola stock was more than 15% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This week's move in the share price brings Nikola's gains over the past two weeks to about 30%.

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Nasdaq outperformers: Nvidia, Tesla, DocuSign

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f