Instacart hires Facebook executive as new CEO ahead of expected IPO

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Instacart has appointed Facebook executive Fidji Simo as its new CEO, just seven months after she joined the grocery delivery company’s board of directors. Simo, formerly the vice president and head of the Facebook app, will replace Instacart founder and current CEO Apoorva Mehta on August 2. Mehta will transition to executive chairman of the board, per a statement from Instacart.

Instacart declined on behalf of Simo for request to provide further comment.

Women of color chief executives at the forefront of billion-dollar businesses are still an unfortunately rare occurrence. Simo is the co-founder of Women in Product, a nonprofit organization that works to empower women in product management, as well as advance and advocate for women’s careers in tech. The transition marks that Facebook has lost one of its few female leaders, and Instacart has a new energy as it itself plans to increase its head count by 50% in 2021.

Instacart raises $265M at a $39B valuation

The departure of Mehta from his role so close to an expected IPO is as notable as it is rare. Mehta founded Instacart 10 years ago, incubating it through Y Combinator’s 2012 summer batch to its most recent valuation of $39 billion.

The pandemic spotlighted Instacart’s purpose, as millions of people around the world faced quarantines and limited in-person interactions, including trips to the grocery store. The increased consumer spending on for-delivery services led Instacart to hire hundreds of thousands of workers, as well as launch same-day delivery on a variety of products beyond avocados - including electronics, sports equipment and prescription medicine

The growth hasn’t come without controversy. Instacart, joined Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Postmates as major backers for Proposition 22, a measure that would classify gig workers as independent contractors, limiting the types of benefits that they could receive. Prop 22 eventually passed, which could be seen as beneficial to Instacart executives and detrimental to the shoppers who make the deliveries. The event happened after years of protests, class-action lawsuits over wages and tipping debacles in which Instacart is scrutinized for unfair policies toward its shoppers.

An even bigger battle for gig worker rights is on the horizon

Simo obviously has experience working at controversial companies, thanks to her decade at Facebook. Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg replied to Simo's announcement in a comment on the platform.

"Fidji – I'm immensely grateful for the impact you've had on Facebook over the last 10 years," Sandberg wrote. "You've worn so many hats leading the Facebook App – all while advocating for gender equality in the tech community. I'm so proud to see where you're headed. Cheering you on!"

Instacart describes Simo as a "core driver of Facebook's mobile monetization strategy" and the leader behind the architecture of Facebook's advertising business. The executive helped scale Facebook as it grew from 1,000 to 100,000 employees, and through its transition to the public markets - experience that may mesh well with Instacart's ambitions to eventually go public.

Her rise to chief executive comes as the pandemic winds down and parts of the world begin to reopen, which will likely signal a new chapter about how Instacart conducts business and faces new challenges on how the business stays relevant.

 

    Dr. Taison Bell lays out the case for mandating vaccines, particularly in light of Delta variant spread.

    The lawsuit claims the former president, who remains suspended from most social-media platforms following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was wrongly censored in violation of his First Amendment rights.

    BERKELEY, California (Reuters) -Shareholders of Nikola Corp have voted against a proposal to approve compensation awarded to its "named executive officers," including $159.2 million to founder and former executive chairman Trevor R. Milton that was later reduced, the electric truck maker said on Tuesday. The decision, although non-binding, illustrates shareholders' discontent about Nikola, once a high-flying company whose shares tanked over 80% from its peak partly due to ongoing probes by regulators and prosecutors. "Nikola's shareholders are effectively saying: 'We don't like what you did with exec comp last year, you need to do better in the future'," said George S. Georgiev, a professor at Emory University School of Law​.

    US retailers apologize for shirt reading ‘Ashli Babbitt American Patriot’ for the Capitol rioter shot dead by law enforcement Sears tweeted: ‘Thank you for bringing this product to our attention. This item is no longer available for purchase on Sears.com or Kmart.com.’ Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The US retailers Sears and Kmart have apologized and pulled from sale a T-shirt featuring the words “Ashli Babbitt American Patriot” after an outcry on social media. Babbitt was shot dead b

    Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss on Friday whether to extend the contract of Chief Executive Herbert Diess, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The meeting, at which the sources said the board could decide in favour of a two-year extension for Diess until 2025, is taking place only days ahead of Volkswagen's strategy day scheduled for July 13. A fresh contract would come shortly after Diess' long-term opponent Bernd Osterloh stepped down as works council head and took a management position at Volkswagen's truck unit Traton.

    Influencer Andra Gogan is going viral for the wrong reasons.

    (Reuters) -Instacart named Facebook Inc app head Fidji Simo as its chief executive officer on Thursday, adding big tech expertise ahead of an expected stock market listing by the U.S. grocery delivery firm. French-born Simo will replace co-founder Apoorva Mehta, who will take on the role of executive chairman and still be involved in day-to-day activities, Instacart said. Simo's successor at Facebook will be its vice president of engineering, Tom Alison, who has worked at the social media giant for more than a decade, a Facebook spokesman said.

    Former president Donald Trump claims Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are violating the First Amendment.

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump sued Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and their chief executives, raising the stakes in his battle against social media giants who have blocked him.Billing the effort during a Wednesday press conference as a move to defend First Amendment rights, Trump filed three separate class-action lawsuits in federal court in Florida against the tech giants and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Google’s Sundar Pichai.The law

    LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) has appointed Robert Bellaflores as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Before joining the company, Bellaflores worked as a senior executive in the Projects Division of Steven Douglas & Associates. Bellaflores has over 30 years of accounting experience in both public and private industries. Bellaflores is a Certified Public Accountant and has a BBA in Accounting from CUNY Baruch College in New York. “Robert has demonstrated his diverse e

    STILLWATER, Minn. -- Sean G. Turnbull displays many of the hallmarks of a successful upper-middle-class family man, a former film producer and marketing manager for one of the country's largest retail corporations who lives in a well-appointed home in this Twin Cities suburb. Former colleagues describe him as smart, affable and family-oriented. But for more than a decade, the 53-year-old has also pursued a less conventional path: anonymously promoting conspiracy theories about dark forces in Ame

    Karat Financial Co-CEO Eric Wei tells Yahoo Finance how his company's credit cards help serve content creators.&nbsp;

    Online ad titans will benefit from easy comparisons in the second quarter, but the ongoing rollout of Apple’s iOS could still hit results.

    UPDATED: Former U.S. president Donald Trump — evidently still furious about getting kicked off social media platforms over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — on Wednesday filed class-action lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter and Google and the companies’ CEOs. The lawsuits against the three companies and their chief execs — […]

    Fidji Simo is taking over from founder Apoorva Mehta, who will become executive chairman.

    Chinese social media app WeChat removed dozens of accounts on LGBT topics run by university students and nongovernment groups late Tuesday, raising concerns by some activist leaders that the country may be tightening its grip against sexual and gender minority groups.

    The justices upheld our common-sense election laws against baseless charges of racism.

    Why Facebook may not be celebrating the dismissal of 2 antitrust cases

    It was a weird weekend in the world of Apex Legends. On Sunday, players discovered that in-game playlists and notifications had been hacked by hackers who disliked different hackers—specifically, Apex hackers up in arms about the hacker-powered plight of Titanfall, one of developer Respawn’s previous games. It was an audacious effort, but now Respawn is saying it didn’t really achieve anything.

    AIT Worldwide Logistics is proud to announce its fifth year as a multi-market St. Jude Walk/Run sponsor, supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in their mission to end childhood cancer.