Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 13, 2024

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.44, expectations were $-0.08. Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Instacart's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Rebecca Yoshiyama, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rebecca Yoshiyama: Thank you, Valerie and welcome everyone, to Instacart's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. On the call with me today are Fidji Simo, our Chief Executive Officer; and Nick Giovanni, our Chief Financial Officer. Shortly, we will open up the call for live questions. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements related to our business plans and strategy, future performance and prospects, including our expectations regarding Q1 and full year 2024 financial results and potential share repurchases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. You can find more information about these risks and uncertainties in our last Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

A B2B food distributor making sure grocery shelves are fully stocked with food.

We assume no obligation to update these statements as after today's call, except as required by law. In addition, we'll also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for our GAAP results. A reconciliation between these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in our shareholder letter, which can be found on our Investor Relations website. Now, I'll turn the call over to Fidji for her opening remarks.

Story continues

Fidji Simo: Thanks Rebecca and hi everyone. I hope you had a chance to read our shareholder letter, which highlights why we're the category leader and top innovator in online groceries. I also provided color on our solid Q4 results and why we're set up for an even stronger 2024. Our product experience is the best it has ever been with leading selection, quality and speed. For example, we recently rolled out EBT SNAP with Kroger and Costco, and we also launched Whole Foods on our marketplace in Canada. These new and expanded partnerships deepen our selection advantage with some of the largest grocers in North America. We also continued to improve on speed and order quality. In Q4, our fulfillment speed got faster even as we batched more orders.

And at the same time, our sound and fill rates increased for the sixth quarter in a row. Over the past years, we've also overhauled our systems and established an even stronger formula for consumer habituation. This allows us to invest more in marketing and incentives in deliberate ways that we believe are more highly correlated with resurrection, activations and deeper engagement. As the industry leader, this will allow us to generate more value for our partners and accelerate online grocery adoption over the long-term. These critical advantages, product enhancements, and marketing investments all contribute to our strong Q1 outlook, where we expect to deliver accelerating year-over-year GTV growth for a fourth consecutive quarter. And this growth continues to be higher quality with the majority coming from orders rather than AOVs. In short, with every order we complete, we're getting better and smarter, which allows us to reinvest and generate even more orders.

This virtuous cycle enabled by our scale and combined with our leadership position, makes it incredibly hard for any other player in the industry to replicate the experience we deliver. That's why we continue to deepen our lead over competitors. Based on supported data, we increased our share of sales amongst digital platforms in Q4 and in 2023, with more than 50% of share of small baskets under $75 and more than 70% share of large baskets over $75. While other players worked on problems we solved five years ago, we're busy inventing the technologies that can transform the grocery industry over the next five years. For example, we know that the future of grocery is omnichannel, which is why we're investing in new technologies like our Caper Cart.

We're also exploring more ways to further leverage our incredibly unique and vast data sets to help retailers and brands modernize their operations over the coming years. We're doing all of this while maintaining our relentless focus on profitable growth and our long-term financial targets. In order for Instacart to take on our most ambitious bets, we also need to streamline how we operate. Today, we made the tough decision to lay off approximately 250 of our talented team members. This will allow us to reshape the company so we can focus on our most promising initiatives and execute more efficiently to a flatter organization. Separately, with the departure of three of our execs, Asha, Varouj, and J.J., we are also taking the opportunity to streamline my management team and create more autonomous teams with all the levers they need to execute on our critical initiatives.

We will be looking for a new CTO, but do not expect to backfill the COO and Chief Architect roles. Over the past few years, these leaders have developed a strong range of talent that I look forward to working with more directly. I am confident that this will enable us to execute with even more focus and efficiency moving forward and want to thank all of our teams, especially those whose roles were impacted today for getting us to this point. Overall, I'm proud of the performance we delivered in 2023, and I'm excited for how we're set up for an even better 2024. I believe we have an incredibly strong leadership position that, when combined with accelerating growth, will generate more shareholder value over time. Thank you for your support and being on this journey with us.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Nick to provide more of an update on our financials.

Nick Giovanni: Thanks Fidji. 2023 was a transformational year across our product, operations and financials. In Q4, we once again accelerated GTV growth and expanded profitability, all while investing in new initiatives to support our future growth. Let me provide a bit more color on our Q4 results and our future outlook, starting with GTV and orders. In Q4, we delivered GTV of $7.9 billion, up 7% year-over-year and above the high end of our guidance range. This outperformance was largely driven by stronger than expected orders growth, especially around the holidays. Our strong Q4 results generated positive momentum for us to start 2024. In Q1, we expect GTV to be $8 billion to $8.2 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 7% to 10% and our fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating GTV growth.

While our business is typically strongest in Q4 and Q1 due to seasonality, and while this year, we have the benefit of leap day in Q1, even after accounting for both of these factors, we expect an encouraging step-up in our anticipated growth compared to the 5% growth we delivered for full year 2023. Now, on transaction revenue. In Q4, transaction revenue was 7.1% of GTV compared to 7.2% in Q3 2023 and Q4 2022. While we continue to drive fulfillment efficiencies, in Q4, we found more opportunities to invest in consumer incentives, and these hit contra revenue instead of marketing spend, which hits marketing expense. Incentives allow us to better target behaviors that we believe will lead to stronger customer acquisition, resurrection and habituation.

Next, for advertising and other revenue. In Q4, ad and other revenue was up 7% year-over-year, in line with our expectations and in Q1, we expect year-over-year growth for ad and other revenue to be largely in line with Q4 2023. It's important to remember that advertising growth lags GTV growth, so while many of our brand partners are excited by our ongoing acceleration of GTV growth, it will take time before this is reflected in ad and other revenue. Turning to adjusted operating expenses. We generated strong operating leverage in Q4, with adjusted operating expense as a percent of GTV decreasing to 5.3% compared to 6.1% in Q4 2022. Today, we also announced a restructuring plan, which we expect to result in a onetime charge of $19 million to $24 million.

This charge will not impact our adjusted operating expenses because they are onetime in nature, but they will result in cash outlays. On an ongoing basis, we do not expect the restructuring to materially change our adjusted operating expenses in Q1 or the balance of the year as we plan to reinvest anticipated cost savings and future growth. Putting all this together, in Q1, we expect adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $160 million. This outlook includes seasonally lower advertising and other revenue and continued investments in marketing and consumer incentives to drive long-term growth. For the full year 2024, we are not providing specific guidance, but we do expect adjusted EBITDA to increase year-over-year in both absolute dollar terms and as a percent of GTV.

We also remain disciplined when it comes to our approach to equity dilution. We remain committed to being profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis even after deducting the net value of equity we grant each year. And in 2024, we expect net dilution to be low single-digits before any share repurchases. We also expect to deliver GAAP profitability and generate positive operating cash flow. We are confident in our ability to execute, which is why we have increased our share repurchase program by an additional $500 million, bringing our share repurchase capacity to approximately $930 million as of February 9th. Our lockup expires when the market opens on Thursday, February 15th, and we plan to opportunistically repurchase shares. Overall, our business fundamentals are strong, GTV growth has accelerated for three consecutive quarters, and we are guiding to our fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth in Q1.

We are the category leader, and we have increased our share compared to digital-first platforms in both small and large baskets. And we're focused on driving profitable growth to generate more value for our partners, teams and shareholders over time. With that, we'll open up the call for live questions. Operator, you may begin.

See also 25 Fastest Growing Real Estate Markets in the US and 15 Beauty Treatments That Are Expensive But Totally Worth It.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.