Instacart Plans for September IPO in Boost for US Listings
(Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc. is planning an initial public offering as soon as September, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to a potential rebound for US listings.
The grocery-delivery company could publicly file its plans for an IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private. Though Instacart had previously considered a direct listing, the company is planning a traditional IPO on the Nasdaq, the people said.
A representative for San Francisco-based Instacart declined to comment.
Instacart said last year that it had filed confidentially to go public. Bloomberg News reported it was working with banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
