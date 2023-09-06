Instacart Prepares to Set IPO Price Range as Early as Monday

(Bloomberg) -- Online grocery delivery startup Instacart Inc. is preparing to set a price range for its initial public offering and start its investor roadshow as early as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is considering pricing its listing Sept. 19th and then start trading the following day, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The company’s plans are fluid and the timeline could still change depending on market conditions, the people said.

A representative for Instacart declined to comment.

Instacart’s listing could further energize an IPO market that has been warming in fits and starts. Semiconductor designer Arm Holdings Ltd. set a price range for its IPO, which is expected to start trading in the biggest listing of the year as early as next week.

Founded in 2012, Instacart has been preparing to go public for years, hoping to capitalize on its surging popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as online shopping for groceries became the norm.

PepsiCo Inc. is a backer of the IPO, its prospectus showed.

Instacart raised $2.74 billion as a startup and was valued at $39 billion in 2021, according to data provider PitchBook. But as the pandemic waned and diners began to emerge from lockdowns and return to restaurants, Instacart’s growth faded too, forcing the company to slash its internal valuation three times last year to about $13 billion by last October.

--With assistance from Natalie Lung and Katie Roof.

