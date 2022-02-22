U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,310.12
    -38.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,700.01
    -379.17 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,380.26
    -167.80 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.40
    -18.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    +1.96 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.70
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.30 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9410
    +0.0090 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9310
    +0.2320 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,619.08
    -1,125.12 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.58
    +23.29 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Instacart and Quicklly Join Forces to Bring Authentic Indian Meals to Kitchens Nationwide

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">New Partnership Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Authentic Indian Meals</span>

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicklly, the nation's largest and most comprehensive marketplace for Indian and South Asian food, and Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced the launch of a new storefront that offers nationwide delivery of Quicklly's ready-to-eat meal kits in 3-4 days.

Quicklly, the nation&#39;s largest and most comprehensive marketplace for Indian and South Asian food, and Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced the launch of a new storefront that offers nationwide delivery of Quicklly&#39;s ready-to-eat meal kits in 3-4 days.
Quicklly, the nation's largest and most comprehensive marketplace for Indian and South Asian food, and Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced the launch of a new storefront that offers nationwide delivery of Quicklly's ready-to-eat meal kits in 3-4 days.

As Indian food continues to gain popularity and expand beyond South Asian consumers, the new storefront provides customers with access to ready-to-eat Indian meal kits and simplifies the shopping experience for millions of Indian food lovers. This is the first launch of Quicklly's collaboration with Instacart. The second phase includes plans for local grocery delivery and will launch in the coming months.

"From the start, we've seen and believed in the power of multicultural consumers to shape and shift the future of the grocery category," said Keval Raj, Co-Founder of Quicklly. "This new partnership with Instacart is a win-win for both companies and our customers across the country. We're thrilled to be working together to increase the scope and scale of Quicklly's digital presence as well as the availability of South Asian cuisine."

Through Quicklly's Instacart storefront, customers across the country can now enjoy simpler and more seamless access to Indian meal kits, shipped directly to their door. Featuring the highest quality ingredients, Quicklly's best-selling Indian Meal Kits will be available to customers across the country, with no subscription required. These authentic Indian offerings include dry-packed and ready-to-eat meal kits and Indian Simmer Sauces. The uncompromising tastes and mouth-watering flavors include Indian culinary favorites like tikka masala kits, vegetable biryani, vindaloo sauces, dal tadka, rotis and much more.

In addition to this direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal delivery service launch, Quicklly and Instacart plan to grow their offerings in the coming months to include grocery delivery of Indian pantry staples and desi spices and sauces in as fast as an hour.

"As the grocery shopping experience has become increasingly digitized, many consumers of Indian and South Asian food and the mom-and-pop stores that source them have been left behind," said Raj. "We created Quicklly to help close that digital divide and increase access to premium South Asian groceries. Today's announcement is another major step towards our team's goal of continually innovating, with our customers at the center."

To begin shopping for Indian Meal Kits from Quicklly via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/quicklly/storefront or select the Quicklly storefront on the Instacart mobile app.

About Quicklly
Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep. Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com.

Quicklly Contact
Quicklly
press@quicklly.com

(PRNewsfoto/Quicklly)
(PRNewsfoto/Quicklly)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/instacart-and-quicklly-join-forces-to-bring-authentic-indian-meals-to-kitchens-nationwide-301487677.html

SOURCE Quicklly

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s Truth Social debuts on App Store with glitches

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman highlight Digital World Acquisition stock, which is trending as Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, goes live.

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of C

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • To combat chip shortage, Bosch to invest $296M to produce semiconductors

    Bosch is increasing its previously stated investment in semiconductor production in order to stay on top of the ongoing chip shortage. The company is adding an additional $296 million, on top of the $473 million Bosch already pledged to spend in 2022 last year, to new manufacturing facilities. Most of last year's capital was earmarked for Bosch's new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Data Centers Are Up Against a Big Challenge

    Demand for data center capacity has soared in recent years, driven by rapid growth in data. As a result, the industry completed a record number of new data centers last year. While demand for data infrastructure isn't slowing, the industry is starting to feel the impact of global supply chain issues.

  • Why have so many people soured on work? COVID-19 unleashed long-simmering employee dissatisfaction

    ‘Our evidence does not support the notion that the contraction in labor supply is driven mostly by women responding to child-care demands,’ new research finds.

  • Ireland nears Facebook decision key to EU-U.S. data transfers

    Ireland's data watchdog expects to consult fellow EU regulators in April on its investigation into Facebook's data transfers, moving closer to a decision that could hammer transatlantic business if it bans data flows from the EU to the United States. Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-U.S. data transfer agreement was invalid, citing surveillance concerns. That promoted Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) to issue a provisional order that the mechanism Facebook uses to transfer data from European Union users to the United States "cannot in practice be used."

  • CASCADES LAUNCHES EXPANSION PLAN IN THE ISOTHERMAL PACKAGING MARKET

    Cascades today announced an expansion plan in the isothermal distribution market with the commissioning of a new production site in the western United States, in Tacoma (WA), and with the launch of new products under its northbox® brand of insulated boxes for fresh foods.

  • ZACAPA RESOURCES MORE THAN DOUBLES LAND POSITION FOLLOWING DISCOVERY OF PORPHYRY MINERALIZATION AT RED TOP IN ARIZONA

    Zacapa Resources (TSXV: ZACA) (DE: BH0) announces that it has staked an additional 239 mining claims (approximately 19.4 km2) at the 100% owned Red Top project following the discovery of porphyry-style mineralization with the inaugural drill hole on the property. The new staking more than doubles the land position of the Red Top project north of Superior, Arizona (Figure 1). Drill hole RT-21-001 was completed in January to a depth of 1,042 meters encountering extensive porphyry-style alteration

  • U.S. Stocks Wobble After Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

    Major indexes recouped much of their early losses as investors assessed the ramifications of European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Oil Steadies as Iran Nears Endgame, Tempering Ukraine Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of earlier spikes as negotiations with Iran appeared nearer to a conclusion that could relieve global energy markets as mounting tensions between Russia and the West threaten to constrict supplies. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapSto

  • What Germany's Nord Stream 2 halt means for UK consumers

    Germany had been reluctant to include the €10bn pipeline in any sanctions, as the move is set to hurt its own gas supplies.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea

  • OPEC+ Sees No Need to Pump Faster as Oil Heads Toward $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Several key OPEC+ members see no need to accelerate output increases even as oil heads toward $100 a barrel amid worsening tension over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapIraq and Ni

  • Macy’s Upgraded by Fitch Following Optimistic Sales Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Macy’s Inc. projected sales and earnings for the current year that outpaced Wall Street’s estimates -- a sign that its efforts to boost online sales are paying off. Following the release, Fitch Ratings boosted the department-store retailer to investment grade. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Dec

  • Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

    While some may be using Social Security as a literal lifeline -- they're in poor health and need the money -- many would be better off delaying those benefits as long as possible. Let's review how claiming benefits early or delaying benefits impacts your monthly payment. The first concept to understand is full retirement age (FRA).

  • A billionaire activist investor is reminding McDonald’s of its promise to protect pigs

    Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn’s calls for McDonald’s pig suppliers in the US to move to “crate-free pork” are nothing new. Icahn—who bought a small stake in the company and is pushing two nominees to the board—is only asking McDonald’s to do what it promised to do 10 years ago. Back in 2012, the fast food chain said it would only work with pork suppliers who would phase out the practice, described as “obscene” by Icahn, of putting pregnant pigs in gestation crates.

  • Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

    LONDON (Reuters) -Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. High energy prices are fueling global inflation already at multi-decade highs in Europe and the United States. The last time oil prices were above $100 was in 2014, having stayed above that threshold for more than a year.