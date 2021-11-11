U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

Instacart rolls out reduced and free delivery option in select markets, 'Deals Tab' and more

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

On-demand grocery delivery platform Instacart is testing a new delivery option, which will reduce or waive the delivery fee on orders placed more than 24 hours ahead of the scheduled delivery. The new delivery option is being tested in select markets, but Instacart didn’t specify which ones when asked. The company says this new delivery option is for customers who want to plan ahead while saving on their orders.

The company has also rolled out additional features aimed at making shopping more affordable, including a new "Deals Tab." The new tab will include daily coupons from retailers and companies. Users can visit the tab to browse sales in their area and save on weekly staples, bulk products or special occasion items such as birthday cakes.

In addition to the new Deals Tab, Instacart is also introducing a new "Dollar Store Hub" to allow users to browse dollar store deals from more than 13,000 dollar stores, including Dollar Tree, 99 Cents Only Store, Five Below and Family Dollar.

The company is also rolling out additional savings for its Express membership, which offers unlimited free deliveries on orders of at least $35, among other things, for $9.99 per month. Over the next few months, Express members will get 5% credit back on eligible Pickup orders, usable on future orders. Instacart has expanded Pickup to over 4,500 stores across 120 grocery partners, including ALDI, Food Lion, Gelson’s, Publix, Price Chopper, Schnucks, Shop ’n Save, Sprouts, The Fresh Market and Wegmans.

“Online grocery shouldn’t be a luxury, and we’re committed to making Instacart the most affordable way for families across North America to get the food they need from the retailers they love,” said Asha Sharma, Instacart’s chief operating officer, in a statement.

The launch of the new features follows Instacart's recent acquisitions last month. Instacart acquired Caper AI, a smart cart and instant checkout startup for $350 million. The company also acquired FoodStorm, a SaaS order management system (OMS) that powers end-to-end order-ahead and catering for grocery retailers, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisitions signal the company's plans to venture deeper into retail technology.

