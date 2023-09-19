Instacart Soars as Much as 43% in Debut After $660 Million IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Online grocery delivery business Instacart jumped as much as 43% in its trading debut, adding momentum to a rebound for initial public offerings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Instacart’s shares opened trading Tuesday at $42 each after selling for $30 at the top of a marketed range to raise $660 million for the year’s fourth-biggest US IPO. The shares were up 31% to $39.21 at 1 p.m. in New York, giving the San Francisco-based company a market value of $10.9 billion.

Instacart’s valuation rises to about $13 billion on a fully diluted basis. That’s a steep plunge from its $39 billion valuation in a 2021 funding round when its business boomed amid pandemic lockdowns, but still ranks it as one of the biggest companies to go public this year.

Instacart’s listing combined with Arm Holdings Plc’s is giving equity capital markets much-needed relief after the longest drought since 2009 in the depths of the financial crisis. As a venture-backed consumer startup, success in its trading debut could pry open the IPO market for other companies looking to go public.

Marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo Inc. is planning to sell its shares Tuesday, with German footwear maker Birkenstock Holding Ltd. also preparing to list.

Even with Instacart’s IPO and Arm’s $5.23 billion listing, which now includes so-called greenshoe shares, only about $21 billion has been raised this year on US exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s finally catching up with the $22 billion at this point last year but still less than a 10th of the $250 billion total for the period in a record-setting 2021, the data show.

Taking a cue from Arm, Instacart lined up big investors to support its listing. PepsiCo Inc. is buying $175 million of Instacart’s preferred convertible stock. It has also enlisted Norway’s Norges Bank, TCV, Sequoia, D1 Capital Partners LP and Valiant Capital Management as cornerstone investors that could take up to 60% of the shares, according to its prospectus.

Story continues

Instacart’s largest investors include Sequoia Capital and D1 Capital Partners, according to the filing. Other investors have included Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management, according to PitchBook.

The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. also participating along with 15 other underwriters.

Instacart, which is incorporated as Maplebear Inc., sold 14.1 million shares in the IPO and existing stockholders sold 7.9 million, according to a statement. The company’s shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CART.

Read More: Instacart’s Long-Awaited IPO to Test CEO’s Pivot, Market Rebound

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.