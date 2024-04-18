Instacart taps CPG veteran for board

Instacart is bringing a seasoned executive with CPG and cosmetics experience onto its board of directors.

The grocery technology company announced Wednesday it has tapped Victoria Dolan, former CFO of Revlon, to join the board. Dolan brings more than 30 years of experience including nearly 10 years at Colgate-Palmolive. Dolan also held multiple management positions with Marriott International, Inc. and The Coca-Cola Company.

“Victoria’s decades of experience and deep understanding of the CPG and retail industries will be invaluable as we continue to introduce new technology solutions for our partners,” Instacart CEO and Chair Fidji Simo said in a statement.

The addition of Dolan comes as Instacart ramps up its services for CPG partners. At the start of the year, for example, the company made Google shopping ads powered by its retail media data available for CPGs.

Jeff Jordan, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and Barry McCarthy, president and CEO of Peloton, will retire from Instacart’s board when their terms expire at the company’s 2024 annual shareholders’ meeting on May 29.

Jordan joined Instacart’s board in 2014, and McCarthy joined in 2021.

Instacart expects Dolan to replace McCarthy as chair of the board’s audit committee.

In addition to Dolan, Jordan and McCarthy, the company’s board also consists of Ravi Gupta, partner at Sequoia Capital; Frank Slootman, chairman of Snowflake; Daniel Sundheim, founder and chief investment officer of D1 Capital Partners; Lily Sarafan, co-founder and executive chair of The Key; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; and Michael Moritz, senior advisor to Sequoia Heritage.

This story was originally published on Grocery Dive.