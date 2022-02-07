U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,489.59
    -10.94 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,057.23
    -32.51 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.73
    -45.28 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.21
    +10.85 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.77
    -0.54 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +9.80 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    +0.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0620
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,945.75
    +2,290.08 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.50
    +24.75 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.90
    +70.50 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC:INSD) Investor Notice: Deadline on Feb. 28th in Lawsuit announced by Shareholders Foundation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INSD

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on February 28th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC PINK:INSD).

Investors who purchased in excess of $150,000 in shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 28, 2022. Those OTC: INSD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 30, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Instadose Pharma Corp. over alleged violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada, that Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company, that the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686557/Instadose-Pharma-Corp-OTCINSD-Investor-Notice-Deadline-on-Feb-28th-in-Lawsuit-announced-by-Shareholders-Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • Amazon and Nike reportedly interested in buying Peloton

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss Peloton stock rising amid reports of Amazon and Nike takeover interest.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    Savvy investors know that a market downturn is to be expected every year or two and that it's not a great concern for long-term investors who don't plan to sell their stocks anytime soon. In fact, market downturns actually can be terrific times to buy stocks, as shares of many great companies will be on sale. Chipmaking titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) specializes in graphics processing units (GPU), which are needed by the likes of gaming systems, cloud computing operations, and data centers.

  • Frontier and Spirit airlines merger, Peloton and Disney earnings, inflation data on tap this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the week ahead in markets as Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce a merger, Disney and Peloton are set to announce quarterly earnings, and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released.

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings, EVgo, and FuelCell Energy Shares Plummeted Last Month and Have Continued to Fall

    ChargePoint, EVgo, and FuelCell shares have fallen 67%, 63%, and 82% over the last year, respectively.

  • PayPal Sell-Off: Here's What You Need to Know

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results last week, with revenue of $6.92 billion beating Wall Street estimates and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 missing estimates during the three-month period. As is always the case, however, investors focused heavily on management guidance. For the current quarter, PayPal's management expects adjusted EPS to come in at $0.87, a 28.7% decline from the prior-year period.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • Will the Google Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?

    More investors will have a chance to own a whole share of Google parent Alphabet after the stock split, but are there tax consequences?

  • Alibaba Falls as Citi Sees SEC Filing Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slipped as much as 6.6% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stoc

  • Peloton Stock Soars as Takeover Reports Heat Up. How Much It Might Be Worth.

    Peloton Interactive stock was soaring on reports that multiple companies, including Nike and Amazon.com were looking at acquiring the beleaguered stationary-bike maker. Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) was up 32% to $32.40 amid reports that it had become a takeover target. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Amazon was among the potential bidders for Peloton, while the Financial Times reported that Nike was in the mix as well.

  • Pfizer’s Earnings Should Be Great. Why the Focus Could Shift.

    The company is not only selling tens of billions of dollars worth of its Covid-19 vaccine, it has the leading antiviral treatment for the coronavirus.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Analyst Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    Microsoft (MSFT) stock might be sitting 9% into the red in 2021, but according to Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth, the weak performance so far is only a blip on the way to further gains. In fact, the 5-star analyst recently not only reiterated a Buy rating for the shares but also raised the price target from $366 to $411, implying investors will see returns of ~34% in the year ahead. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) What’s behind Feinseth’s bullish thesis? The analyst explained, “Ong

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.