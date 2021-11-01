Instagram is letting people publicly participate in Stories for the first time

Following last week’s rollout of link stickers , Instagram is introducing a new sticker called “Add Yours.” The company describes it as a way to create public threads in Stories. It also notes it’s the first time it’s added a way for people to publicly participate in the format. Effectively, the sticker acts as both a prompt for other people to upload their own Stories and a way for them to discover new people to follow. That’s because when you tap on the sticker the interface will display everyone who has contributed to the thread and you can view their Stories from there.

Add Yours = a sticker that creates public threads in Stories 🤝



With custom prompts and public responses, you can share the sticker and see who responds to it in their own Stories. pic.twitter.com/C9AXiFEo92 — Instagram (@instagram) November 1, 2021