U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,180.34
    -20.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,735.34
    -82.04 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,747.33
    -83.63 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,959.16
    +7.83 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    128.48
    +9.08 (+7.60%)
     

  • Gold

    2,066.20
    +70.30 (+3.52%)
     

  • Silver

    27.30
    +1.58 (+6.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8510
    +0.1000 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6600
    +0.3510 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,257.70
    -817.39 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.21
    -3.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,966.81
    +7.33 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Instagram adds new tags to help ensure Black and underrepresented creators receive credit for their work

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Instagram is rolling out enhanced tags to make it easier for creators to receive credit for their work. The company says the enhanced tags allow users to share and view a creator's specific contribution to a photo or video post. The creator's self-designated profile category specifying their role will be displayed within the tag. With these new tags, creators will be able to tag other creatives within their posts as a way to give them more exposure for their work.

To use the new enhanced tags, you need to tap "Tag People" when creating a post. From there, you'll need to tap on "Add Tag" and search and select your contributors. Then you can select "Show Profile Category" to display the creator category, such as "stylist" or "photographer."

"Proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment," Instagram said in a blog post about the announcement. "For many Black and underrepresented creators, crediting is an entryway to building a sustainable career as a creator, while combating cultural appropriation and ensuring the world knows who is driving culture. Simply put -- if you’re a makeup artist, songwriter or another significant collaborator on a post, your contributions will be more visible in the post."

The introduction of the new tags follows content strikes by Black creators who say they don't receive credit for their work online. In its blog post about the new tags, Instagram acknowledges that proper crediting is "especially crucial for marginalized and underrepresented creators and collaborators whose contributions are often behind the scenes." Instagram seems to be addressing these concerns through the new tags and is hoping they'll ensure more creators receive credit for their work.

The launch of the tags came the same day that Instagram confirmed it’s pulled two more of its older apps from the app stores. This includes its timelapse video app Hyperlapse, which first launched in 2014, and looping video app Boomerang, which launched in 2015. It’s not surprising to see Instagram shut down these apps. Both were originally intended as a way to give Instagram users new creative tools without overflowing Instagram’s flagship app. But the company’s concerns about over-stuffing its main app with too many features have long since passed, as Instagram currently offers numerous tools and features, including short-form video Reels, online shopping, live video and more.

The removal of the apps came a few days after Instagram ended support for its standalone app for IGTV, saying that it will now focus on having all video on its main app and that it will continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months.

Recommended Stories

  • Ed Sheeran sings Nina Simone during Shape of You copyright case

    The star serenades London's High Court in an attempt to prove he didn't copy his hit Shape of You.

  • Health Department offers free test that finds colon cancer

    The test is a quick and easy take home stool sample kit which is very sensitive to detecting any blood found in the stool.

  • The South's Best Lake Towns 2022

    A vacation in a lake town is a guaranteed dose of old-fashioned family fun. Admire the view of the Tennessee River from the McFarland Park Fishing Pier and be sure to grab a bite to eat at Stanfield's River Bottom Grill with a dockside view of the harbor.

  • 5 Job Factors That Are More Important Than Compensation

    What do employees really want from their employers? Lavish perks, ranging from shorter workweeks to signing bonuses, are currently being used by various companies to attract workers. Companies...

  • Where to Watch Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in ‘Marry Me’ Online

    Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson pulled on moviegoers’ heartstrings in Marry Me, the Kat Coiro-directed romantic comedy that debuted Feb. 11 in theaters and on Peacock online. The film will be available for digital download starting Sunday, March 13 and on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, March 29. Starring as a big-screen […]

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • Apple event today: What time ‘Peek Performance’ live stream will begin – and how to watch it

    Apple is set to hold its latest event – named “Peek Performance”. It is not clear what will be coming during the live streamed launch, and Apple has given very clues. All will finally be revealed today at 10am local pacific time, when the launch event will begin.

  • Nvidia, Samsung Face Huge Cyber Attack; You Could Be Next

    If you or your business has started seeing more spam, phishing, possible identity theft or other malware, it may be because of a massive hack of two major tech giants. American colossus Nvidia has been fending off a massive cyber attack for several weeks now, and Korean giant Samsung recently divulged that it has been targeted by the same group of hackers. The Lapsus$ ransomware group claimed responsibility for the Nvidia breach last week, and its demands became increasingly high-stakes as the company neared the hackers' March 4 deadline.

  • Google to Buy Mandiant for $5.4 Billion, or $23 a Share

    Alphabet Google reached a deal to acquire Mandiant the cybersecurity software and services company, for $23 a share in cash. The acquisition is valued at about $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. Mandiant (ticker: MNDT) shares fell 3.4% to $21.73 on Tuesday.

  • Apple event - live: New Macs, iPads and cheaper iPhone to be unveiled in ‘Peek Performance’ live stream

    Apple is hosting its first event of the year, with a whole host of new products yet to be revealed. The only indication is the title of the event – it is named ‘Peek Performance’ – which has led to hopes for everything from the reveal of Apple’s augmented reality glasses to a new Mac Pro. The event begins at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK, and will be live streamed on Apple’s website as well as covered here.

  • Gogoro unveils the first swappable solid-state EV battery

    Gogoro has unveiled the first swappable solid-state EV battery, and it promises longer range without bigger power packs.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Sank 16.8% Last Month

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) fell 16.8% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock lost ground due to a price target cut from an analyst and the market's shift away from software stocks. Canaccord's T. Michael Walkley published a note on BlackBerry on Feb. 22, maintaining a buy rating on the stock but lowering his one-year price target from $10 per share to $7 per share.

  • Apple expected to upgrade its low-cost iPhone SE at product event

    5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple's focus for the high end of its flagship product as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity, with the iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds. Now, Apple's cheaper SE model is getting a 5G update, which may entice cost-conscious consumers to get new phones. 5G service is spotty in many areas around the world, but the capability gives buyers some "future-proof" protection for when the service becomes stronger.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • Google is acquiring security intelligence firm Mandiant for $5.4B

    At a time when cyber security is top of mind for many firms, Google announced it was paying $5.4 billion to acquire security intelligence company Mandiant, giving it access to security data gathering capabilities, as well as a team of hundreds of security consultants. The company will become part of Google Cloud upon closing. Google Cloud head Thomas Kurian pointed out that companies were facing unprecedented security threats, especially as the war in Ukraine rages, and Mandiant gives the company a platform of security services to add to the Google Cloud platform.

  • Here's Why You Can Buy Duolingo Now and Hold It Forever

    Following another exceptional quarterly earnings call, the team at Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) should be receiving praise from all corners of the globe, plus a few fantasy realms. Motivating people to stick with a language course is practically impossible, but Duolingo and its increasingly popular smartphone app appear up to the challenge. The company recently reported results from the last three months of 2021, the first full quarter since its stock began trading publicly last summer.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Eye Recovery, LUNA Gears For Another Lift-Off

    Bitcoin price extended decline and tested $38,000, Ethereum price remained consolidated near $2,500, and LUNA is eyeing a fresh rally towards $100.

  • SpaceX ‘reprioritising to cyber defence’ after Starlink targeted in Ukraine, Elon Musk says

    Starlink internet terminals ‘jammed for several hours’

  • Tesla Bull Dan Ives Sees 70% Upside In Tesla

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) overcame a “major overhang” after German authorities cleared its production at a new factory in Berlin, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Ives, a well-known Tesla bull, sees the stock rising, emphasizing the Berlin “Gigafactory″ as of utmost importance to Tesla and its stock price. Ives said that the company’s Model Y is likely to be “front and center” at the factory over the next 12 to 18 months. There are currently five to six-month delays for Model Ys and certain

  • South Korea approves rules on app store law targeting Apple, Google

    South Korea approved detailed rules for a law banning dominant app store operators such as Apple Inc and Alphabet's Google from forcing software developers to use their payments systems, the country's telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday. South Korea passed the law, an amendment to the Telecommunication Business Act, last year. It was the first such curb by a major economy on Apple and Google, which face global criticism for requiring the use of proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30%.