Instagram confirms it's down for some users, says it's working on a fix

If you're having trouble accessing Instagram right now, it's because the social network is currently experiencing a partial outage. A spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch in an email that Instagram is aware of the issue, and that it's working to get the app back to normal.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," the spokesperson said. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Some users are having issues logging into the social network, watching reels, accessing their DMs and more, according to reports posted on third-party web monitoring service Downdetector. The website indicates that issues with the service began at around 12:15 PM ET/9 AM PT.

This story is developing...