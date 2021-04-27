U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,191.98
    +4.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,025.99
    +44.42 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,112.78
    -26.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.03
    -0.97 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.18
    +1.27 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    26.34
    +0.14 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2092
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0520 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7300
    +0.6490 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,761.79
    +594.91 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,274.86
    +37.95 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,991.89
    -134.34 (-0.46%)
     

Instagram is working on creator shops and a 'branded content marketplace' for influencers

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Instagram is going all-in on creators. The company is working on a suite of new tools to help influencers make money off its platform, including creator shops, affiliate commerce and a “branded content marketplace.” Mark Zuckerberg announced the upcoming features during a live stream with Instagram chief Adam Mosseri.

Creator Shops would be an extension of the company’s existing shopping features, which allows businesses to sell products. “We see a lot of creators setting up shops too, and one part of being a content creator business model is you create great content, and then you can sell stuff, and so having creator shops is awesome,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg also said the company is working on tools that would enable Instagram stars to get paid for promoting products. Creators, Zuckerberg said, “should be able to get a cut of the sales of things that they're recommending and we should build up an affiliate recommendation marketplace to enable that to all happen.”

Finally, Instagram is working on a “branded content marketplace” that would help match influencers with sponsors. Zuckerberg noted that such a tool could help enable up and coming talent to monetize and help create a kind of “creator middle class.” He didn’t disclose how these deals might be structured but said the plan is to offer “very favorable terms” to creators. “We're not building this from the perspective of us trying to make a lot of money.”

The new tools are still in the works, but could dramatically shift the way influencers monetize their following on the platform. Many of Instagram's top stars already run online shops and form partnerships with brands. But for now, those deals largely happen off-platform so it can be difficult for less well-known personalities to make money. Bringing these kinds of tools into Instagram could make it easier to land deals. But it would also give Instagram more control over its creator ecosystem, and incentivize influencers to spend more time on Instagram than other platforms.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford announces plans for two EV battery facilities

    Ford's new Ion Park facility in southeast Michigan will test and develop new battery technologies for the company.

  • ‘Hey Spotify, play Up First:’ Two weeks with Car Thing

    Spotify's Car Thing isn't available for purchase, but you might have a better music streaming option for your drive already.

  • Famicom Detective Club is a pair of visual novels for people new to the genre

    Nintendo's re-release of the Famicom Detective Club games is an interesting time capsule of the visual novel genre.

  • Spotify counters Apple with its own podcast subscription plan

    Spotify will take on Apple with its own paid podcast subscription platform, but it won't take a cut for the first two years.

  • EU set to charge Apple over anti-competitive App Store policies this week

    The EU will reportedly file anti-competitive behaviour charges against Apple later this week over issues relating to its App Store policies.

  • Amazon now offers Key in-garage grocery deliveries in 5,000 cities and towns

    Amazon's Key in-garage grocery deliveries are now available to all Prime members in the US.

  • Amazon's new range of Fire HD 10 tablets includes Plus and Kids models

    Amazon is launching a new range of Fire HD 10 tablets including a kids edition and a new line-up of Fire Kids Pro slates aimed at older children.

  • 'Super Mario Party' update adds proper online multiplayer

    Nintendo has added a full online multiplayer mode to 'Super Mario Party,' making it much more viable when you can't join friends in person.

  • Deepfake satellite images pose serious military and political challenges

    Research shows how deepfake satellite imagery could be used to fool military strategists, politicians and others.

  • Citi Says Revlon Accountability Review Found No Clawbacks Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. said a full review conducted after the lender mistakenly sent $900 million to a group of investment firms concluded the bank didn’t need to claw back any pay from executives.The company made its employment and compensation decisions based on recommendations in a “full accountability review” by an outside law firm, Chairman John Dugan said during the firm’s annual meeting on Tuesday.Citigroup was serving as administrative agent on a loan to Revlon Inc., and mistakenly sent almost $900 million to lenders of the cosmetics giant when it was trying to make an interest payment. While some recipients chose to return the money, the bank has been locked in an embarrassing court battle to try to recover the rest.“Our response to that situation has been consistent with the advice we received,” Dugan said, adding that Citigroup “appropriately held management accountable without the need for clawbacks.”Also at the meeting, Citigroup shareholders approved the firm’s slate of directors as well as its proposed executive-compensation plan. They shot down a proposal that would have required the board to conduct an audit of how the lender’s actions affect communities of color.The vote on the racial-equity audit came just one day after Citigroup updated investors on its $1 billion commitment to help close the racial wealth gap in the U.S.“Underpinning our work to promote racial equity is a commitment for us to understand what it takes to be an anti-racist institution, and making sure we maintain a culture that not only reflects, but also cherishes, the diversity of the communities we serve,” Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said during the meeting.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil rises despite OPEC+ sticking to raising output amid India COVID surge

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as OPEC, Russia and their allies will stick to plans to raise output slightly from May 1, suggesting it does not see a lasting impact on demand from India's coronavirus crisis. OPEC+, as the producer group is known, has also ditched plans to hold a full ministerial meeting on Wednesday, sources said. A technical meeting on Monday had voiced concern about surging COVID-19 cases but kept its oil demand forecast unchanged.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Monday, fueled by Tesla Inc and other heavyweight growth stocks ahead of a deluge of earnings reports this week. The Nasdaq's record high close confirmed the end of an 11% correction in the index that began after its previous record high close on Feb. 12, with the index closing at a low on March 8. In extended trade, Tesla dipped about 0.4% after the electric car maker beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.

  • A couple begged Ford to buy back their defective Fiesta. Years later, the company is paying them $49K.

    Ford pays a couple $49,228 for a defective 2014 Fiesta years after they wanted a buyback. It's one of many settlements over faulty transmissions.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • $1 million? $500,000? The importance of your retirement ‘number’ — at any age

    Planning a comfortable retirement requires some serious thought — it also requires math. Working through the calculations of various expenses and lifestyle choices related to retirement is a far better approach than guessing how much you’ll need, be it $500,000, $1 million, or even more. Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t worry about having a concrete number to attain for your retirement savings, at least when you have a few decades to go, but do think carefully about the factors that will eventually dictate how much you need in retirement.

  • Trendyol Seeks Over $1 Billion to Become Largest Turkish Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, which is backed by Chinese online giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is seeking to raise more than $1 billion in a deal that could make it the country’s largest startup, people familiar with the matter said.Trendyol is aiming for a valuation of at least $15 billion in the new round, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The fundraising is aimed at investors in the U.K. and the U.S. as the company looks to expand its international footprint, the people said.Proceeds will be used to fund growth and diversify the firm’s shareholder base ahead of a potential initial public offering in two years, the people said.Over the last three years, Trendyol grew its gross merchandise value by about 20 times and it’s on track to record about $10 billion GMV in 2021, the people said. The company aims to seek a valuation of about 1.5 times its GMV, the people said.The valuation would not only make it Turkey’s largest startup, but also bring it ahead of steelmaker Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS, also known as Erdemir, the most highly-valued company on the Istanbul stock exchange with a market capitalization of just over $8 billion based on today’s share price.Alibaba recently invested another $350 million in Trendyol, raising its stake to almost 87% by acquiring around 3.7% stake from Trendyol founders including Demet Mutlu and Evren Ucok, according to Turkey’s commercial registry. The cash injection valued the company at about $9.4 billion, the people said.The latest fundraising, which is expected to be completed soon, has already attracted interest from several top international investors including sovereign wealth funds, the people said. Citigroup Inc. is the sole adviser on the transaction, according to the people.Tech companies in Turkey has attracted international investors in the past year, reaching valuations of a unicorn, the so-called definition of startups with at least $1 billion in value. Peak, a casual games maker, was sold to Zynga Inc. for $1.8 billion last year and Getir, a quick grocery delivery app, fetched $2.6 billion in its latest investment round from private equity firms in February.Founded in 2010 by Harvard Business School dropout Demet Mutlu, Trendyol is Turkey’s largest e-commerce marketplace platform, according to its website. It enjoys 34% market share, according to Euromonitor data. Its top rival Hepsiburada has 11%, while n11.com has 8.3% and EBay Inc.’s GittiGidiyor unit has 4.4%.Representatives for Trendyol and Citigroup declined to comment.(Updated with valuation details, context throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Verizon faces ‘lose-lose’ situation amid aggressive AT&T promotions, analyst says in downgrade

    AT&T may be able to keep up its steep promotions for longer, which could force the rest of the industry to respond at the expense of margins.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • Credit Suisse Investors Target Board Over Archegos, Greensill Failures

    Top shareholders said they would vote against re-electing key Credit Suisse board members, a broadside against the bank’s leadership following a $5.5 billion loss from hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.